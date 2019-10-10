Larceny
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy Grasso arrested Steve Robinson (39) of Stafford for felony shoplifting (3rd or subsequent offense), felony concealed weapon, and assault and battery
Assault
- On 10/03/2019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Aaron Long (23) of Spotsylvania for 6 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and 5 counts of assault & battery
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Anderson arrested Eric Douglas Oakes (42) of Spotsylvania for two counts of assault and battery
- On 10/06/2019, Deputy Sullivan arrested Pablo Rivas (27) of Spotsylvania for assault
DUI
- On 10/04/2019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Brandee Gorby (29) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence and distracted driving
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Hansinger arrested Heidi McDaniel (46) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence, refusal, and failure to update residency
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy Sullivan arrested Douglas Chisholm (46) of Pennsylvania for driving under the influence
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy J. Wichowski arrested Gary Montague (21) of Dumfries for driving under the influence
Narcotics
- On 10/02/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested Justin Poe (18) of Spotsylvania and Isaiah Grubb (18) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana, contributing to delinquency of a minor (x2), underage possession of alcohol, and underage possession of tobacco
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Billy Mobley (22) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 10/04/2019, Deputy Lecarpentier arrested Dyane Daniel (50) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II (PCP) and public intoxication
- On 10/06/2019, Deputy Norman released Bryce Rogers (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 10/02/2019, Deputy Moore arrested Robert Wayne Berry (54) of Spotsylvania for two counts of brandishing, and 1 count of shooting in a subdivision
- On 10/02/2019, Senior Deputy Schroeder arrested Michele Lee Emigh (45) of Louisa on an active warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 10/02/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Ashley L Stone (31) of Spotsylvania on an open warrant in another jurisdiction
- On 10/02/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Garrett Wayne Maher (35) of Fredericksburg on a two capias' for revocation of a suspended sentence through Spotsylvania Circuit Court and a capias for failure to appear in Spotsylvania General District Court. Mr. Maher was also served on four capias' out of another jurisdiction
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Eaton arrested Terrence Majette (36) of Spotsylvania for outstanding warrants
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Jennifer Medlin (35) of Spotsylvania on five active warrants out of another jurisdiction
- On 10/03/2019, Deputy Fredericksen served Jonita Hocker (49) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant out of another jurisdiction
- On 10/03/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Matthew Dawson (27) of Manassas on a probation violation
- On 10/03/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Justin Williams (34) of Spotsylvania on two outstanding Spotsylvania warrants for shoplifting
- On 10/04/2019, Deputy McBride arrested William L. Paschall (66) of Partlow for public intoxication
- On 10/04/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Mathew McGuri (46) of Spotsylvania for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy Howell arrested John Forrest III (29) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy Norman released Sharon Lynch (63) of Spotsylvania on a summons for falsely calling 911
- On 10/05/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Juan Carrillo (23) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication
- On 10/07/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested David E Mead, Jr (58) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania GDC capias for failing to comply with pretrial
- On 10/07/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Calvin Smith (38) of Spotsylvania on outstanding Spotsylvania warrants
- On 10/08/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Nicholas Allan Dove (24) of Fredericksburg on a citizen obtained misdemeanor warrant for trespassing and a summons for phone calls
- On 10/08/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Marquis Tyrell White (26) of Fredericksburg on a capias for revocation of a suspended sentence through Spotsylvania Circuit Court
- On 10/08/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Anthony Minor (53) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for failure to appear
- On 10/08/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Joseph Lee (34) of Stafford on an outstanding summons for shoplifting
- On 10/08/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Luke Beebout (27) of Caroline on four outstanding citizen obtained warrants for protective order violations
- On 10/09/2019, Deputy Frederickson arrest Juanita Roles (35) of Stafford for vandalism
