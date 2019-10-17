Larceny

  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Gelpi Martinez (41) of Spotsylvania for felony grand larceny from a person
  • On 10/11/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Jessica West (32) of Spotsylvania for felony shoplifting
  • On 10/11/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Adrian Belcarris (37) of Maryland for shoplifting
  • On 10/13/2019, Deputy Lewis arrested Dante Pinkney (33) of Caroline for shoplifting
  • On 10/14/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Ali Ebrahimi (68) of Spotsylvania, and Rabia Omari (52) of Spotsylvania for shoplifting

Assault

  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested Randolph Liles (42) of Spotsylvania for felony assault and battery
  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested Eva N. Zanabria Ayona (33) of Spotsylvania for assault 2
  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy D. Smith arrested Herman E. Winn (47) of Spotsylvania for assault, destruction of property (felony), and burning of property (misdemeanor) in the 7400 block of Cross Creek Lane
  • On 10/12/2019, Deputy Frederickson arrested Georgie Watson (44) of Spotsylvania for assault, assault of LE and destruction of property
  • On 10/12/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Nehemios Duvan Martinez Hernandez (21) of Maryland for felony carnal knowledge with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault & battery and simple assault
  • On 10/13/2019, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Michael Blackburn (27) of Spotsylvania for strangulation and assault & battery
  • On 10/14/2019, Deputy Camp arrested Roderick Carroll (18) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery

DUI

  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy Wichowski arrested Kathleen McCoy (53) of Spotsylvania for DUI and misdemeanor hit and run
  • On 10/13/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Cristian Rodriguez (53) of Spotsylvania for DUI
  • On 10/14/2019, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested James M. Cutchin (63) of Spotsylvania for driving intoxicated and unreasonable refusal

Narcotics

  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy K. Camp arrested Tara Chaney (48) of Spotsylvania for petit larceny, possession of schedule I/II and an outstanding assault warrant
  • On 10/11/2019, Deputy M. Goosman arrested Stephanie Cox (39) of Fredericksburg for possession of schedule 1 drugs
  • On 10/13/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Anthony Johnson (40) of Spotsylvania for possession of heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon x2, possession of ammunition by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm
  • On 10/17/2019, Deputy C. Haney arrested Keith Lipkins, II (27) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana

All Other Arrests

  • On 10/03/2019, Deputy R. Lewis arrested Paul Shipe (44) of Greenbay Va for capias 3
  • On 10/03/2019, Deputy A. Eaton arrested Terrence Majette (36) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding warrant for strangulation and assault and battery
  • On 10/09/2019, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested James E. Loving (48) of Spotsylvania for violation of an EPO and obstruction of justice
  • On 10/10/2019, Deputy M. Howell arrested Juan J. Figueroa Hercules (32) of Chesterfield, for three counts of felony obtaining money by false pretenses
  • On 10/12/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Sandra Lynn Christian (49) from Orange County for bigamy
  • On 10/12/2019, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Derrick Washington (53) of Fredericksburg for an outstanding warrant out of another jurisdiction
  • On 10/13/2019, Deputy Lungstrom served a permitted warrant on Robert Schaffer (44) of Maryland for assault & battery
  • On 10/14/2019, Sr. Deputy Schroeder arrested Raymond Rodriguez (34) of no fixed address for public intoxication
  • On 10/14/2019, Deputy Wine arrested Christopher Allen (26) of Spotsylvania for reckless handling of a firearm and public intoxication
  • On 10/15/2019, Deputy McGinnis arrested Ronnie Brady Jr (40) of Spotsylvania for felony malicious shooting in an occupied dwelling

