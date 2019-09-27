Larceny
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier released Stewart Miller (22) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting in the 10500 block of Courthouse Road
- On 09/23/2019, Deputy Moore released Renee Danielle Yates (44) of Spotsylvania on a summons for shoplifting in the 10300 Block of Courthouse Road
Assault
- On 09/18/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Lisa Plummer (42) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding permitted warrant for assault
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Hager arrested Devin Flanigan (20) of Spotsylvania for assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice in the 8000 block of Kerrydale Court
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Hager served Delante Jefferies (25) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for assault in the 4300 block of Normandy Court
- On 09/22/2019, Deputy M. Howell served Bruno Gbado (42) of Spotsylvania on a permitted warrant for assault in the 3200 block of McClellan Drive
- On 09/23/2019, Deputy A. Bradley arrested John M. Conover (52) of Spotsylvania for assault & battery in the 12400 block of Quarter Charge Drive
- On 09/24/2019, Deputy Corbin arrested Patrick Hartmann (64) of Spotsylvania for assault and battery in the 8300 block of Sawhill Boulevard
DUI
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Arlene Groves (29) of Spotsylvania for DUI in the 11000 block of Catharpin Road
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy K. Camp released Jeffrey M. Huitt (28) of Spotsylvania on a summons for driving under the influence
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy C. Munsee arrested Pablo De La Cruz Gonzalez (22) of Spotsylvania for driving under the influence in the 4300 block of Mine Road
Narcotics
- On 09/18/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Ginger Martin (48) and Soner Yaman (38) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Michael C. Fernandes (30) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana in the 5200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy Wright arrested Brittany Sinden (31) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, possession of controlled paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy Wright arrested William Zuidema III (34) of NFA for possession of schedule I/II and possession of controlled paraphernalia in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 09/24/2019, Deputy Goosman arrested Taronta Tyshun (18) of Fredericksburg for possession of marijuana and other drug related materials
- On 9/24/2019, Deputy Brooks arrested Mary A. Smith (51) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 09/18/2019, Deputy H. Taylor arrested Eric Juggins (46) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear
- On 09/18/2019, Deputy Reynolds arrested Caitlyn Marie Simpson (33) of Fredericksburg for failure to comply with a court order
- On 09/18/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Michael Collins (21) of Spotsylvania for desertion from the United States Marine Corps
- On 09/18/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil served Alina Lovos Alvarez (21) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for trespassing
- On 09/18/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Stephen James Davis II (48) of Spotsylvania on outstanding citizen obtained warrants for violation of a protective order and two counts of curse and abuse
- On 09/18/2019, Deputy Hager served Cane Hartwick Jr (27) of Spotsylvania on a permitted destruction of property warrant in the 5300 Block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested John D Falwell II (48) of Spotsylvania on a capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Stocking arrested Rhonda G. Smetek (53) of Spotsylvania for making electronic threats through text message
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Haney arrested Tylor Arrington (20) of Spotsylvania for capias failure to appear and felony probation violation
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Hager served Tracy Jenkins (39) of Spotsylvania on a summons for causing telephone or pager to ring with intent to annoy
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested David Kern (32) of Spotsylvania for failure to appear through another jurisdiction
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Akirra Harvey (19) of Fredericksburg on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting
- On 09/19/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Sheila Christopher (50) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias for a probation violation through Spotsylvania GDC
- On 09/19/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Raquel S. Renderos (24) of Fredericksburg on a misdemeanor warrant for hit and run
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Michael Julius Foley Jr. (27) of Fredericksburg on a capias for revocation of a suspended sentence through Spotsylvania Circuit Court and two show cause revocations
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy K. Herzig arrested Michael C. Nave (26) of Spotsylvania for appearing intoxicated in public in the 4400 block of Plank Road
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Frazier V. Waller (26) of Spotsylvania for an open capias through another jurisdiction
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy J. Sullivan arrested Emeli D. Rodas (19) of Fairfax on an open capias through another jurisdiction
- On 09/20/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested William George Zuidema III (34) of Spotsylvania on several outstanding capiases’ in the 9700 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Jerome Lamont Fox (44) of Spotsylvania on a felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of paraphernalia. Mr. Fox was also served on an additional felony warrant for possession of schedule I/II narcotics
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Caroline Cole (30) of Fredericksburg on three felony warrants for possession of schedule I/II narcotics and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of marijuana
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested Felix Amaya Ramirez (33) of North Carolina for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested Emiliano De Santiago Martinez (29) of Fredericksburg for public intoxication in the 4300 block of Mine Road
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy A. Barto arrested India S. Stewart (33) of Spotsylvania for appearing intoxicated in public in the 2800 block of Lafayette Boulevard
- On 09/21/2019 Deputy D. Burr arrested Thomas W. Byrne (34) of Spotsylvania for filing a false police report
- On 09/22/2019, Deputy T. Norman arrested Derrick L. Hardy (41) of Spotsylvania on open warrants for child abuse and assault
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy A. Garcia arrested Michael Ebron (39) of Washington DC on an outstanding parole violation
- On 09/21/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Tamara Collins (22) of Richmond on an outstanding capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 09/22/2019, Deputy Y. Lecarpentier arrested Amber Plogger (33) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias out of another jurisdiction
- On 09/22/2019, Deputy D. Burr arrested Eric Easley (25) of Pennsylvania for public intoxication
- On 09/23/2019, Senior Deputy J. Basil arrested Burnic Sprouse (28) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding Spotsylvania Circuit Court capias for a probation violation
- On 09/23/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Steven Phillip O’Brien (28) of Fredericksburg on a capias for failure to appear. Mr. O’Brien was also served on another capias from another jurisdiction
- On 09/24/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Nathaniel Warren Earley (32) of Fredericksburg on a capias for revocation of a suspended sentence through Spotsylvania Circuit Court
- On 09/24/2019, Deputy Taylor arrested Joshua Hamman (27) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding capias show cause revocation
- On 09/24/2019, Deputy S. Norris arrested Anthony Nickolas Grack (30) of Fredericksburg on a capias for two show cause revocations of a suspended sentence
- On 09/24/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington served Coby M. Martin (19) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding citizen obtained warrant for assault and battery
- On 09/24/2019, Senior Deputy C. Washington arrested Robert L. Adams Jr (64) of Spotsylvania on an outstanding warrant for driving suspended through another jurisdiction
