Larceny
- On 04/12/2019, Deputy Seay arrested Tashawna Bullard (21) of Stafford for shoplifting in the 9600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Ms. Bullard was also charged with possession of Schedule I/II drug.
Assault
- On 04/13/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Devontae Atkins (28) of Fredericksburg for Felony Strangulation and Felony B&E. He was also served on outstanding warrants from another
- On 04/13/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Christina Brooks (25) of Fredericksburg for Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Drunk in Public and Felony Child Neglect from an assault in progress call in the 10000 block of Pine Needle Court.
- On 04/14/2019, Sr. Deputy H. Vasquez arrested Dean A. Sutphin (57) of Spotsylvania for assault and possession of marijuana.
- On 04/14/2019, Deputy Burr arrested Michael E. Duncan (41) of Fredericksburg for Assault in the 10000 block of Stacy Run
DUI
- On 04/14/2019, Deputy Newton arrested Lester R. Granado (23) of Spotsylvania for DUI second within five years and Open Container while driving in the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
- On 04/17/2019, Deputy K. Camp arrested Wendy Ferguson (38) of Spotsylvania, for Assault in the 5900 block of Massey Rd
- On 04/16/2019, Deputy Carnahan arrested Michael Cleveland (40) of Spotsylvania for DUI 2nd offense
- On 04/16/2019, Deputy Rocco Wahl arrested Ronald Kimbrough (54) of Spotsylvania for Driving Under the Influence and DUI Refusal in the 10000 block of Plank Rd.
Narcotics
- On 04/13/2019, Deputy W. Wright arrested Nichole Burton (34) of King George for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.
- On 04/13/2019, Deputy W. Wright arrested Aaron Klock (27) of Spotsylvania for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Partlow Rd
- On 04/15/2019, Deputy Carnahan arrested Robert Williams (46) of Spotsylvania for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of Schedule I/II (Oxycodone), Obstruction of Justice and Drunk in Public in the area of Harrison Road and Salem Church Road.
- On 04/15/2019, Deputy Pittman arrested Daniel Vaughan (27) of Spotsylvania for Driving Under the Influence of Narcotics and Driving Suspended at Benchmark Road and Cahill Street.
- On 04/15/2019, Deputy Staats released Christian Pullen (18) of Spotsylvania on a summons for Possession of Marijuana at the 200 block of Lando Drive.
- On 04/17/2019, Deputy W. Wright arrested Corinne N. Musante (23) of Spotsylvania for possession of schedule I/II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication at the 2600 block of Salem Church Road
- On 04/17/2019, Sharron Staples (42) of Spotsylvania was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs
- On 4/19/2019, Deputy McBride issued a summons to Letonto Fox (19) of Fredericksburg, for Possession of Marijuana resulting from a traffic stop in the area of Rolling Ridge Dr and Smith Station Rd. Jamya Waller (19), of Spotsylvania was also released on a summons for speeding in the incident.
- On 04/12/2019, Deshaun Gaskins (26) was released on a summons for possession of marijuana
All Other Arrests
- On 04/12/2019, Deputy B. Anderson arrested Shaun Kevin Dacosta (37) of Culpeper for Unlawful Entry and Destruction of Property in the 400 Block of General Drive
- On 04/13/2019, Deputy Lungstrom arrested Andrew Carter (22) of Spotsylvania on one count of Felony Solicitation of a Minor, Child Pornography, and contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in the 5500 block of Brentwood Drive
- On 04/14/2019, Deputy W. Wright arrested Charles M. Thompson (35) of Spotsylvania for public intoxication in the 10700 block of Courthouse Rd
- On 04/14/2019, Sergeant Collins served Nathan Jones (32) of Spotsylvania two warrants for Eluding Police and Reckless Driving
- On 04/18/2019, Deputy Miller arrested Robert Sumter (47) of Fredericksburg for Drunk in Public in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Market Street
- On 4/18/2019, Deputy McBride arrested Veronica A. Kasper (18) of Fredericksburg for Drunk in Public, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Control
Remember your phone call or Text-A-Tip can make a difference.
1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822
Text a tip: Text SEE911 to CRIMES (274637)