The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl Friday as she was walking along a county street.
The girl managed to pull away from the man after kicking him, Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. She was shaken, but unharmed.
Scott said the reported incident occurred about noon in the area of Green Arbor and Clarence drives in Camelot subdivision. The man pulled up in a dark, older model sedan with scratches on it and stopped near the child, police said.
He got out of the vehicle and grabbed her by the arm in an apparent attempt to drag her into his vehicle, but the child pulled away and the vehicle left the area.
The man was described as being in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with light skin and crew-cut brown hair.
The man was wearing a full mask and dark gloves and the child on Friday was only able to see his eyes. However, the child believes she had seen him in the neighborhood previously and based part of her description on that recollection.
Anyone with information about the incident or the potential suspect is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-7115.
