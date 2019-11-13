A Spotsylvania County man is the first person charged as part of a state initiative to test hundreds of rape kits collected prior to 2014 that had previously gone untested.
Dyron R. Williams Sr., 26, is charged with carnal knowledge of a child, a Class 4 felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Williams was served with the new warrant in a state prison, where he is serving time for a 2017 drug conviction in Spotsylvania, court records show. He had been scheduled for release on that charge next month.
The rape kit that led to Williams' new charge was one of 1,800 tested as part of a $3.4 million project spearheaded by Attorney General Mark Herring, according to a news release from his office. Dozens of cases statewide are being considered for prosecution as the result of the recently completed testing, the release said.
"This is why every single [rape] kit needs to be tested every time, and it's why we've been working so hard to eliminate the backlog of untested kits once and for all," Herring stated in the release.
Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris was part of the steering committee appointed to oversee the testing project. "I applaud the commonwealth's efforts to ensure justice for sexual violence survivors," Harris said.
According to Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo, the carnal knowledge charge against Williams stems from an incident involving a then 14-year-old girl at a 2012 party in Spotsylvania.
The girl reported being sexually assaulted at the time, Skebo said, but was unable to identify her assailant. However, DNA evidence was collected and preserved.
Although the victim is now an adult, the case against Williams will begin in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations court because she was a juvenile in 2012.
Williams was arrested in August 2016 and convicted the next year of possessing illegal drugs with the intent to distribute. He was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to 15 years in prison with 11 and a half years suspended.
Court records show he is scheduled to be released Dec. 4, but the new charge puts that date in jeopardy.
