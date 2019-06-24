The mother of a 3-month-old child who died in March has been charged with first-degree murder in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.
Stephanie Grace Hadeed, 25, of Spotsylvania was arrested Saturday following a lengthy investigation, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said. She is currently in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Carey, deputies and other emergency workers went to a home in Cambridge subdivision on March 17 in response to a report of an unresponsive infant. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Authorities later determined that the child's death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, Carey said. Detectives also determined that the child was in Hadeed's care at the time of the incident, he said.
Hadeed turned herself in Saturday after being informed that there was a warrant for her arrest. Authorities did not say what the child was struck with or why they believe the death was intentional.