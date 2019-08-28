A Spotsylvania County couple are facing felony charges in Stafford County after being accused of trying to drive home intoxicated with their 1-year-old child sleeping in the vehicle, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a deputy went to the 400 block of Merlin Way in Stafford shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday after a witness called to report that a man and woman had been in a physical altercation before getting into a vehicle with a child inside.
The deputy found the vehicle in the middle of the parking lot with the man behind the wheel and the woman standing outside arguing with him, Vicinanzo said. Both adults had a strong odor of alcohol coming from them, Vicinanzo said, and there were open alcoholic beverages near the baby’s car seat.
Mario Espinoza Castro Jr., 31, was charged with felony child endangerment, aggravated DUI with a child, DUI on a restricted license and having an open container of alcohol. Rachael Espinoza Castro, 27, was charged with felony child endangerment and public intoxication.
Vicinanzo said deputies were told that the couple were trying to drive home. Both adults were placed in the Rapphannock Regional Jail and the child was turned over to a family member, she said.
Vicinanzo said the arrests were two of nine made Saturday in Stafford as part of a special enforcement effort dubbed “Saturation Saturday” involving law-enforcement agencies partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.