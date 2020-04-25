Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 300 block Stratford Ave., on April 15, between 2:41 and 3:43 p.m., someone stole the victim’s two vehicle registration stickers from the license plates on the 2005 Ford Taurus. CFS 20-34915
- Rappahannock Electric Co-op, 247 Industrial Court, on April 17, between 4:18 and 5:05 p.m., someone damaged the payment machine, and it could not be used. Damage is estimated at $800. CFS 20-35437
- 6400 Sugar Maple Court, on April 17, between 7:30 and 7:35 p.m., someone discharged a firearm at the victim’s residence where the victim and a neighbor were standing. The projectile struck the house then traveled toward the street. CFS 20-35475
- 9100 block Thornton Rolling Road, between April 17, 5 p.m., and April 18, 3 p.m., someone used the victim’s debit card to charge $190.79 in Dulles, Georgia. CFS 20-35665
- 4900 block Orchard Ridge Drive, between April 17, 8 p.m., and April 19, 2 p.m., the victim handed a firearm to a male known to the victim and asked him to put the firearm in its usual place. When the owner returned for the firearm, it was not there. The male denied taking it. The firearm is a Hi Point C9 9mm Luger valued at $89. CFS 35901
- Goodwill Industries, 7101 Harrison Road, on April 18, between 5:10 and 5:43 p.m., while approaching to check the building, a Goodwill employee saw two vehicles parked and two females taking property from the donation drop off area and placing it in the vehicles. As the employee approached, the females boarded the vehicles, and they drove away. CFS 20-35687
- 4900 block Orchard Ridge Drive, on April 19, between 4:30 and 6 p.m., someone stole the victim’s gray 2015 Dodge Dart four-door displaying Virginia registration from its usual parking spot near the residence. It is valued at $5,000. CFS 20-35932
