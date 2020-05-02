Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on April 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:22 p.m., a male stole two Ninja brand digital air fryers valued at $198 each. Suspect is a black male, 5’8” to 6’01”, 50 years of age, with a gray goatee, gray pants, black hoodie and orangey hat. CFS 20-36949
- Low to Go Liquidations, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 24, between 1 and 4 p.m., someone stole a bank envelope containing $500 from the victim’s automobile. The vehicle was loaned to several employees, and the envelope had been in the vehicle for a couple of weeks. The victim stated that the vehicle stays unlocked. CFS 20-37286
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 24, between 7:22 and 7:56 p.m., an employee saw a black female conceal three Red Bull energy drinks and put them inside a purse. The suspect was confronted and took one can of the drink and did not return the others. Each can is valued at $3.89. CFS 20-37360
- 5000 block Tara Drive, between April 24, 8:30 a.m., and April 25, 6:20 a.m., someone broke the right side window and the rear windshield of the 2004 Mitsubishi SUV. The two glass windows are valued at $350. CFS 20-37453
- Family Dollar, 6308 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 25, between 8 and 8:30 a.m., the victim placed a man’s wallet on the counter and walked away to get more merchandise. When the victim returned, the wallet was not there. It is a men’s black wallet containing a driver’s license, concealed weapons permit, a tow truck operator’s license and a gun safe key. A review of the store video shows a white female walk up to the counter, pick up the wallet, place it in a pocket of her black pullover and leave the store. She is white, between 20 and 30 years old, with dark hair and wearing glasses. The pullover has the word Boston on the front, and she wore gray color plaid pants. She boarded a white Ford pickup with a ladder rack. CFS 20-37501
- 200 block Stratford Avenue, on April 26, at 8:20 p.m., someone stole the two license plates from the victim’s gray 2002 Nissan Altima. CFS 20-37842
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on April 26, between 1:50 and 1:56 p.m., someone stole the victim’s personal Virginia license plate from the rear of the 2009 Toyota RAV4 vehicle. CFS 20-37773
