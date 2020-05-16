Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Northern Tool and Equipment, 3609 Plank Road, on April 28, between 3:23 and 3:48 p.m., a white male entered and picked an orange and white Stihl FS56RC weed eater. The sales clerk took the weed eater and the male to the register, and the clerk was called away. The male took the weed eater and walked out without paying. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-38292
- 300 block Southgate Ave., on April 29, between 5:01 and 5:26 p.m., someone stole the 2021 validation sticker from one of the license plates of the 1993 Ford pickup truck. CFS 20-38578
- Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, on May 1, between 9 and 10 p.m., a vehicle driven on the church property and the drive began to spin the tires, leaving ruts. Damage is estimated at $100. CFS 20-39257
- 11800 block Clarence Drive and Green Arbor Drive, on May 1, between 11:50 a.m. and 12:09 p.m., a juvenile was walking alone when a male exited a vehicle and grabbed at the victim, attempting to pull the juvenile into the vehicle. The victim was able to pull away and ran home. The car is an old model two-door vehicle. The male is light skinned, mixed race and wore a dark gray zipped hoodie, blue jeans, white Nike sneakers, full face black mask and black rubber gloves. No description on the female in the car. CFS 20-39006
- 7700 block Wellington Glen Drive, on May 2, between 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., someone stole a purse from the victim’s unlocked Jeep Cherokee. The purse is a large, gray Dooney & Burke, containing work identification cards, Coach sunglasses, credit cards, a government credit card and several prescription medications. CFS 20-39440
- 4500 Leighann Lane, on May 2, between 4:11 and 4:37 a.m., someone rummaged through the victim’s unlocked automobile. The locking system is broken and cannot be locked. Missing is $5 in change. CFS 20-39219
- 10200 block Brittany Commons Blvd., between May 2, noon, and May 3, 11:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2004 Nissan Frontier and poured fuel injector cleaner inside the vehicle. Taken is the vehicles’ shift knob valued at $50. CFS 20-39648
- 5700 block Fall Way Court, between May 2, 11 p.m., and May 3, 9:30 a.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked 2007 Toyota and threw the contents of the wallet in the street. Missing is a debit card. CFS 20-39658
- 11100 block Kensington Place, between May 2, 5 p.m., and May 3, 10 a.m., someone entered the victim’s 2006 Chevrolet HHR and took an axe/hammer valued at $15, $10 in change and a box of latex gloves valued at $10. CFS 39618
- 11100 block Stalbridge Court, between May 2, p.m., and May 3, 8:48 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took several boxes containing merchandise that was to be picked up by UPS. The boxes were found open and scattered in the yard. Taken is an Juqitech iPad 7 case valued at $49.99. CFS 20-39575
- 11000 block Surry Woods Court, between May 2, 8 p.m., and May 3, 10 a.m., someone stole a container of surface cleaner from the work trailer. It is valued at $300. CFS 20-39635
- Fredericksburg Auto Sales, 4703 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 4, between 2:16 a.m. and 12:31 p.m., unknown persons vandalized five vehicles. The windows were broken, and the ignitions were damaged. CFS 20-39886
- Intersection of Glen Eagles and Hazel Court, on May 5, between 1 and 1:07 a.m., the victim cab driver took two females to the intersection. One gave the driver a $100 bill, and he gave her $70 change. The victim noticed the back of bill was written in Chinese. The victim went after them, but they hid behind buildings, and he lost sight of them. Both are white teenagers, one is blonde, and the other is brunette. CFS 20-39635
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 5, between 10:25 and 10:30 a.m., a female concealed a container of iced tea valued at $1.89. She is black, middle age, and wore a pink shirt, khaki pants, a pink hat and carried a white and light pink book bag. She left in a black Kia Soul that displayed Florida tags. CFS 20-41083
- 1000 block Dewberry Drive, on May 6, between 4:50 and 5:09 a.m., someone stole the victims’ gold color 2006 Toyota Corolla displaying Virginia plates from the driveway of the residence. The victim had started the vehicle before leaving for work and was inside the residence when it was taken. CFS 20-40395
- 7100 block Aldrich Court, on May 6, between 3:42 and 4:07 p.m., someone threw rocks at the victims’ black 2012 Toyota four-door. Some rocks were found in the driveway behind the vehicle, and the left rear light lens was damaged, estimated at $100. CFS 20-40542
- Cosners Corner East, 4115 Westmoreland Circle, between May 6, 11 a.m., and May 7, 10:49 a.m., someone removed a Dodge badge, flattened the right front tire and put deep scratches on the right side of the victim’s 2019 white Dodge Charger. CFS 20-40731
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on May 7, between 10:28 and 10:45 a.m., a female entered carrying a folded bag and went shopping. She checked herself out, did not scan some of the items and put some of the items in the black bag. She was asked come back into the store when she suddenly ran away. She is black, 125 to 135 pounds, and wore a white top. She boarded a gray Toyota Corolla displaying Florida license plates. Value of the merchandise is $135.47. CFS 20-40743
- Post Oak Middle School, 6959 Courthouse Road, on May 7, between 7:50 and 7:55 p.m., an off duty police officer from another jurisdiction saw four juveniles acting suspicious near the concession stand and notified the sheriff’s office. The deputy found several panels had been pulled off from the building and exposing school items. Entry was not made. CFS 20-40944
- 5300 block South Branch Road, between May 7, 8 p.m., and May 8, 8 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a loaded black 9mm Beretta from the center console of the vehicle. It is valued at $500. CFS 20-41265
- Big Snatch Off Road, 4112 Lafayette Blvd., on May 8, between 4:23 and 4:26 p.m., four males between the ages of 16 and 20 entered, and one inquired about a car part while one went to the restroom. Later, the victim stopped to buy some items and noticed that a wallet containing $600 was missing. The wallet was in a pair of dress trousers when the victim changed to work trousers. Only one male used the restroom and is described as black, between 16 and 20 years, 5’10”, 140 pounds; he wore a white zip up hoodie, black Adidas sweat pants and a blue bandanna tied around his leg. They left in a black 2009 Dodge 1500 with 24” tires. CFS 20-41242
- 1100 block Hudgins Farm Circle, on May 9, between 2:37 and 10:56 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took about $20 in assorted coins. CFS 20-41373
- Lowes, 10101 Southpoint Parkway, on May 9, between 4:45 and 5 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the 2006 Toyota Camry. CFS 20-41758
- Rob’s Car Wash, 5807 Plank Road, between May 9, 11:40 a.m., and May 10, 2:32 p.m., a customer used a bay to wash a vehicle-in-tow. While exiting, the power wash hose became hooked to the trailer, damaging the hose unit. The towing vehicle left the scene. Damage is estimated at $1,300. CFS 20-41661
- 5500 block South Oaks Ave., between May 9, 8 p.m., and May 10, 3:31 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a rose gold iPhone7 in a clear case from the center console. The phone is valued at $300 and was tracked to an unknown location in Fredericksburg. CFS 20-41689
- 10300 block Watford Lane, on May 10, between noon and 12:31 p.m., someone broke the back window of the victim’s 2005 Kia van with an unknown object. It is valued at $500. CFS 20-41647
- Giant Food Stores, 10346 Courthouse Road, on May 11, between 8:05 and 8:45 p.m., a male ordered seafood to go. He argued with the store manager and left without the food and not paying. He returned two hours later and ordered more seafood. When it was ready, he took it and left the store without paying. The total amount due is $99. He is a white male, 200 pounds, 5’11”, between 30 and 40 years old, with gray hair and beard. CFS 20-42055
- 4800 block Hicks Drive, on May 11, between 11:13 and 11:42 p.m., someone broke or caused the left rear door glass to break of the 2019 Chrysler. It is unknown if someone broke it or a lawn mower caused an object to break the glass. No object was found. The replacement glass is valued at $200. CFS 20-42089
