Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Unit block Louisa, on April 7, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., unknown persons entered the house under repairs and took a 24’ ladder, two step ladders, a 12’ walk board, two ladders, a DeWALT miter box saw and a compressor. CFS 20-33113
- 4113 Plank Road, on April 8, between 10:30 and 11 a.m., the victim rented a DVD from the Express machine and paid the $3 fee. The victim received a call from the bank and was notified of a possible fraud charge of $28.87. CFS 20-33062
- 4700 block Wensel Road, on April 10, at 11:32 a.m., someone broke the rear window and stole $400. No vehicle description and the cost of the window is $550. CFS 20-33584
- 5600 block Acree Ave., on April 10, at 5:18 p.m., the victim placed items in the vehicle, locked it and went inside the residence. The victim returned to the vehicle a short time later and noted that the vehicle was unlocked, ransacked and items stolen. Missing is a black Victoria’s Secret clutch wallet valued at $30 and a Starbucks drink. No damage was found to the vehicle. CFS 20-36672
- 300 block Stratford Ave., on April 10, between 5:19 and 6:07 p.m., someone stole the two license plate registration 2021 stickers from the plates of the 1996 Ford Ranger. CFS 20-33675
- 6900 block Runnymede Trail, on April 11, between 10 and 11:17 p.m., someone threw an object at the front door glass causing it to shatter. The victim did not know the glass was shattered, and when the victim opened the door it collapsed in small pieces. The glass door is valued at $350. CFS 20-34005
- 6000 block Greenspring Road, between April 11, 11:30 p.m., and April 12, 8 a.m., someone removed the mailbox from the victims’ front property and damaged the post. Residents saw an older black SUV or a Jeep Cherokee with racks on top. The box is valued at $40. CFS 20- 34062
- 9400 block Deep Creek Lane, on April 12, between 12:30 and 10:45 a.m., someone pulled up the mailbox from its post and left it on the street. CFS 20-34069
- Royal Farms, 5301 Jefferson Davis Highway, on April 12, between 3:35 and 3:42 p.m., a male stole a 12-pack of Budweiser beer valued at $14.99 and a single 24-ounce Budweiser can valued at $2.99 and left the store without paying. He is an older black male, with gray hair and facial hair, and he wore a dark green hooded sweatshirt with U.S. Army on the front, dark sweatpants, and black and white Nike shoes. CFS 20-34132
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
