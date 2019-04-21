Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7700 block Stockwell Drive, on April 3, between 7:09 and 8:21 p.m., someone took a package that arrived for the victim. When the package was opened, the pair of Apple Airpod headphones were missing, and the package was rewrapped. They are valued at $147. CFS 19-29378
- 11400 block Muir Court, on April 3, between 12:01 and 6:45 a.m., someone punctured two Hankook Dynapro tires valued at $200 of the victim’s green Jeep Cherokee. CFS 19-29259
- 10400 block Meadowview Drive, between April 3, 8 p.m. and April 4, 8 a.m., someone entered the unlocked white Toyota while it was parked in the driveway. Missing is a Samsung G7 cell phone and the black Otter Box case. It is valued at $120. CFS 19-29708
- Visitors Center, 4704 Southpoint Parkway, petit larceny from automobile, on April 4, between 8 and 10:32 p.m., someone stole about 15 gallons of gasoline from the 2005 GMC Visitors Center van. CFS 19-29707
- 12100 block Ashleigh Park Blvd., grand larceny, between April 4, 8:15 a.m. and April 5, 8:30 a.m., the victim had two crews of two workers doing repair work in the residence. Sometime during the day, someone stole $832 from a purse. CFS 19-29882
- Radley Chevrolet, 3670 Jefferson Davis Highway, between April 4, 9 p.m. and April 5, 5:30 a.m., someone stole one license plate from a loaner vehicle owned by Radley Chevrolet and both plates from a customer’s Cadillac. CFS 19-30040
- Bend Farm Road and First Street, robbery, on April 6, between 12:30 and 12:49 p.m., the victim was walking on Bend Farm Road when a black male wearing a thin black ski mask asked the victim for the backpack while implying he had a weapon. The male took $1,000 and fled the area. CFS 19-30206
- WAWA, 10630 Courthouse Road, petit larceny, on April 6, between 1:05 and 1:10 p.m., the victim was using the ATM and withdrew $100, and the money was still on the machine ready to be collected. The victim was distracted by the victim’s juvenile. When the victim turned back to the machine the money was not there. 19-30215
- LensCrafters, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny shoplift, on April 10, between 8 and 8:05 p.m., a female separated four pairs of Versace frames and left the store. She met with six other black females, and one of them ran into the store, picked up the four pairs frames, and they ran out of the mall. The one who stole the frames wore a light hooded sweatshirt. The frames are valued at $1,030. CRS 19-31743
- Michaels, 3000 Plank Road, grand larceny, on April 10, between 11:30 a.m. and noon, the victim’s wallet was stolen by a foreign female who stopped the victim and began asking questions about merchandise. She stood uncomfortably close and talked a lot, distracting the victim. The victim was able to cancel all cards. Suspect is possibly Filipino, 5’2”, 120 to 130 lbs, dark skin. CFS 19-31658
- 7900 block Walnut Street, grand larceny, on April 10, between noon and 1:46 p.m., someone stole a RD 8000 cable locator used for finding buried cable. The victim was using it and had placed it on the ground. When the victim returned a few minutes later it was gone. It is valued at $3,000. CFS 19-31593
- Old Plank Road and Lewis Thornburn Road, aim missile, on April 10, between 4:27 and 4:30 p.m., someone fired a firearm or BB gun at the Spotsylvania County School bus striking the upper rear door glass and the upper right side window, shattering the glass. CFS 19-31679
- Fas Mart, 2515 Salem Church Road, shoplift, on April 10, at 1:32 p.m., a black male 5’9”, curly hair, dark complexion, wearing sweat pants, Timberland boots and a black, red and white polo-style shirt, went to the refrigerator and took a 2 ounce container of Maola milk and placed it in a pocket. When the suspect was asked to pay for it, he denied taking it and walked out of the store. He drove away in a late, gold Chevrolet Malibu. The milk is valued at $1.32. CFS 19-31587
- Giant Food Store, 5701 Plank Road, petit larceny shoplift, between April 11 8 p.m. and April 13, 5:06 p.m., a black male walked out without paying for $395.63 worth of groceries. The loss prevention agent followed the suspect, and when he went around the building he found the cart with the merchandise. On April 13 the Loss Prevention agent was reviewing the videos and saw the same suspect exiting a light blue Ford with Virginia “Don’t Tread on Me” plates, numerals unknown. CFS 19-32659
- 11800 block Switchback Lane, petit larceny, on April 11, between 2 and 6:30 p.m., someone stole two pairs of size 8 men Jordan athletic shoes valued at $240 from the porch of the residence. One pair is blue and gold; the other is blue, white and black. The victim saw two black males and a female in front of the victims’ driveway before the thefts. CFS 19-32275
- 11200 block Silversmith Lane, fraud, on April 12, between 6:36 and 8:03 p.m., the victim received a call from a male claiming to represent Social Security. He stated that there was an outstanding warrant from El Paso, Texas, and to send $1,500 to a bondsman using gift cards. The victim complied and was given an arrest number. CFS 19-32409
- 12700 block West Lake Circle, grand larceny, on April 12, between 5 and 6:30 p.m., someone stole a red Troy Built 18hp riding mower from the back of the victim’s trailer while it was parked in the driveway. It is valued at $600. The left rear fender has a long black scratch. CFS 19-32415
- 11400 Enchanted Woods Way, vandalism, between April 12, 9 p.m. and April 13, 10:30 a.m., the victim noticed a chip on the windshield of the blue 2011 GMC Sierra truck. It appeared to have been caused by either a BB or a road stone. Cost to replace it is $250. CFS 19-32563
- 5700 block Towles Mills Road, vandalism, on April 13, between 2 and 2:30 p.m., someone drove on the front, side and rear damaging the grass. A blue or green SUV was seen in the area of the house. CFS 19-32998
- 11400 block Scott Drive, fraud, on April 14, between 9 a.m. and 4:54 p.m., someone obtained the victim’s PNC account and other bank account numbers and withdrew all the monies from the accounts somewhere on the west coast. CFS 19-33695
- Kohls, 9683 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny shoplift, on April 14, between 3:54 and 4:15 p.m., a male picked a Keurig Coffee Maker valued at $129.99 and attempted to return it. The employee did not accept it since the male did not have identification and a receipt. The male took the coffee maker and left the store. He is of Middle Eastern decent, 5’10”, 140 to 160 lbs., wearing a denim button down shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He left in a blue Hyundai van. It has damage on the right passenger area and may have temporary registration. CFS 19-33211
- 6100 block Lawyers Road, vandalism, between April 15, 4 p.m. and April 16, 9 a.m., someone punctured the right rear time of the black 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser while the vehicle was parked in the driveway of the residence. The tire is valued at $70. CFS 19-33544
- 9500 block Evergreen Circle, fraud, on April 15, between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the victim was locked out of an Apple account and called an Apple Support phone number. The victim was told that he was hacked in Ohio, New Mexico, Michigan, China and Russia. He was told to purchase two Google $150 play cards and four $500 Target gift cards. The victim realized that it was a scam. CFS 19-33378