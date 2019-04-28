Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5700 block Castlebridge Road, between April 16, 11:45 p.m. and April 17, 8:50 a.m., four teenage youths jumped on the hood, spat on and slammed their elbows into the victim’s 2016 Chevrolet Sonic. The suspects boarded a blue Honda Civic and left. CFS 19-33847
- 8700 block Forest Glen Circle, petit larceny, between April 16, 8 p.m. and April 17, 4 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2006 Chrysler SUV and took four $5 bills, $15 in coin from the ashtray and a vial containing 15 Promethazine tablets valued at $50. CFS 19-34054
- Family Dollar, 5095 Jefferson Davis Highway, counterfeit money, on April 17, between 3 and 3:03 p.m., a white male and female ordered Amazon and Visa gift cards and attempted to pay with a counterfeit $50 bill. The cashier noticed that the bill was a counterfeit and mentioned it to the couple. The male wanted the bill back, and the clerk refused and called the Sheriff’s Office. The couple did not wait. CFS 19-33979
- Fredericksburg Health and Rehab Center, 3900 Plank Road, grand larceny, between April 17, 10:52 p.m. and April 18, 1:06 a.m., unknown persons broke into two vehicles. A brick was thrown at the right side window of a 2015 Ford Flex and landed on the front seat of the locked vehicle. An Apple iPad valued at $700 was taken. Two cell phones, a Samsung S7 phone, valued at $600 and an Apple iPhone, 8 or 10, valued at $600, were taken from an unlocked silver BMW. CFS 19-34104
- 3800 block Overview Drive, grand larceny from auto, between April 17, 10 p.m. and April 18, 9 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a red and tan wallet containing a driver’s license, social security card and a credit card. The wallet is valued at $20. CFS 19-34353
- Brightview Landscape Maintenance, 5121 Park Drive, grand larceny, between April 18, 8:15 p.m. and April 19, 6:30 a.m., unknown persons cut through a fence and broke into five trailers containing landscaping equipment. Four leaf blowers, three trimmers and two hedgers were taken. Value of the tools is $3,086.73. CFS 19-34571
- Fas Mart, 5022 Plank Road, petit larceny shoplift, on April 19, between 5:52 and 5:54 p.m. a white female went to the cooler and took two drinks valued at $3.26 and left the store without paying. She is 5’2” to 5’5” in height, has long, brownish hair, and wore a gray hoodie, jeans and white sneakers. She boarded a red vehicle with Virginia plates. CFS 19-34768
- WEIS Stores, 4173 Plank Road, phone larceny, on April 20, between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m., the victim placed a cell phone down while bagging the groceries, and someone took the phone from the counter. The victim called the phone number and spoke with a male who said he would return it. He did not. It is a black Metro PCS LG Artisto phone valued at $60. CFS 19-35065
- 12200 block McClain St., between April 20, 8 p.m. and April 21, 3 a.m., someone scratched the screen of the victim’s Samsung 8 series with a black 65”screen TV. CFS 19-35116
- Red Robin Restaurant, 10109 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny, on April 21, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., someone went into the break room and stole $150 from the victim’s wallet. CFS 19-35270
- 100 block Winewood Drive, vandalism, on April 21, between 8:53 and 10:18 a.m., an unknown person painted explicit words on the victim’s sidewalk. CFS 19-35136
- Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road, grand larceny, between April 21 2:30 p.m. and April 22, 5:15 a.m., unknown persons broke a window, entered the construction trailer and stole a gray and blue Makita battery charger valued at $100, two Makita 20-volt batteries valued at $240, three DeWALT cordless drills valued at $900 and two DeWALT lasers valued at $1,200. CFS 19-35358
- Plank Road and Salem Church Road, on April 22, between 7:31 and 8:19 p.m., the victim was stopped for the traffic light and was surrounded by motorcyclists. One of them came into her lane and the victim yelled at the cyclist to move away. The cyclists surrounded the vehicle, yelled at the victim, and one of them kicked the left side mirror and then drove way. The suspect is a white male driving a sports motorcycle. CFS 19-35559
- 12900 block Jackson’s Ford Road, vandalism, on April 22, between 9 and 10 p.m., someone vandalized community association property. A gazebo floor was painted with blue paint; the floor and walls were painted with racial slurs. A picnic table was thrown through a window and came to rest against a brick wall, damaging the wall. Damage is estimated at over $1,000. CFS 19-35690
- Marshall School, 5707 Salem Run Blvd., vandalism, between April 22, 5 p.m. and April 23, 3:11 p.m., someone cracked the door glass and completely damaged a door. A witness stated that a white male threw rocks at the door, damaging it and gave a location of where the suspect is regularly seen. Damage is estimated to be $1,000. CFS 19-35787