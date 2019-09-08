Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, grand larceny, on Aug. 20, between 11 and 11:17 a.m., a male stole a 55” Samsung television QLED set. The male placed the television in a store cart, headed to the garden section and then down toward the pharmacy and continued outside through the front doors. The suspect is black, early to mid-thirties, wearing a green shirt. The set is valued at $998. CFS 19-78912
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 20, between 11:14 and 11:17 a.m., agents saw a female take two TCL flat screen televisions each valued at $118, four Seagram Escapes valued at $4 and bypass the registers. The suspect was stopped in the garden center. She stated she was poor and ran out the door. The property was recovered. CFS 19-78836
- Gabe’s, 3501 Plank Road, assault, on Aug. 28, between 4:05 and 8:02 p.m., a white female accompanied by a black male entered and spent three hours filling three carts with an assortment of merchandise. They took the carts to the cashier, told the clerk that their cards were misplaced and asked to leave the carts intact until the following day. The female took a purse from one of the baskets, put the strap around her shoulder and was walking out. The clerk reminded her that the purse was not paid for, but the female insisted that it was hers. The female grabbed the clerk around the neck and walked out of the store. The male and female boarded a black Chevrolet Silverado and left. The $29.99 purse was recovered. CFS 19-78312
- 5800 block Plank Road, between Aug. 28, 11 p.m. and Aug. 29, 12:30 p.m., someone stole medication and a jump pack from a backpack while at the office of Rob’s Car Wash. The medication is valued at $5, and the jumper cables pack is valued at $7. CFS 19-78511
- Subway, 10635 Spotsylvania Ave., between Aug. 28, 8:30 p.m. and Aug. 29, 7:06 p.m., someone stole the victim’s tan 2004 Chevrolet model 1500 pickup while it was parked on the Subway property. The victim broke down and parked it until a relative could come to repair it. When the victim showed up, the truck was not there. The truck is valued at $2,000. CFS 19-78644
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, theft, on Aug. 29, between 7:52 and 7:56 p.m., a black male took two bottles of liquor and concealed them in his pants. The Hennessy VS is valued at $19.99, and the E&J XO Brandy is valued at $7.99. CFS 19-78622
- 11900 block Hickory Creek Drive, on Aug. 29, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., someone stole an orange and white Echo leaf blower model #PB 500 valued at $299 from the trailer while parked in driveway of the residence. CFS 19-78538
- Rapphannock Drive and Gordon Road, on Aug. 29, between 8 and 8:17 p.m., the victim left a black Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone on top of the car and drove away. The victim returned to the area where it fell on the pavement and recovered the Otter box, but the phone was missing. It is valued at $1,100. CFS 19-79776
- 7400 block Grandhill Road, between Aug. 29, 3:52 p.m. and Aug. 30, 4:38 p.m., someone spray painted the mail box and placed animal feces in the mailbox and on the mail. CFS 19-78941
- ABC Store, 4185 Plank Road, on Aug. 30, between 3:25 and 6:07 p.m., a male took a half gallon bottle of Hennessey, put it down the front of his pants and then walked out of the store without paying. It is valued at $83.99. He is black, 6’2”, 315 pounds. CFS 19-78975
- 12000 block Dogwood Ave., between Aug. 30, 8 p.m. and Sept. 2, 11 a.m., someone broke the left rear door window on the 2012 Honda Civic. Cost to replace it is $200. CFS 19-79739
- 300 block Green Arbor Drive, larceny, on Aug. 31, between 8 and 11 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a Samsung Galaxy Note 4, a Virginia driver’s license, Social Security card, and a spare key to the vehicle. The phone is valued at $100 and the key is valued at $5. CFS 19-79657
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 31, between 8:20 and 8:35 p.m., someone struck the victim’s green Ford SUV causing a dent. Damage is estimated at $200. CFS 19-79355
- 13700 block Perimeter Drive, on Aug. 31, someone used the victims’ Citi Visa Credit and Debit card account and purchased two airline tickets and a hotel in Dallas, Texas. Total charges are $1,230. CFS 19-79223
- BJ’S Wholesale Club, 3985 Plank Road, between Aug. 31, 11 p.m. and Sept. 1, 4 a.m., someone removed the front license plate of the Honda. Registration value is $20. CFS 19-79450
- Thornburg Citgo Quik Mart, 5124 Mudd Tavern Road, larceny, between Aug. 31, 12:09 p.m. and Sept. 2, 12:50 a.m., someone stole about 30 feet of gray wire and cut the coating. The wire was taken and the coating left on-site. It is valued at $35. CFS 19-79761
- 7-11 Store, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on Sept. 1, between 5:02 and 5:04 p.m., a female took two bags of Bugle Chips, put them in a brown bag she carried, and left the store without paying. She boarded the rear seat of a burgundy 4-door sedan displaying Virginia registration. The chips are valued at $2.69. CFS 19-79567
- 10400 block Running Cedar Lane, on Sept. 2, between 12:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., unknown person scratched the four doors of the victim’s automobile. Damage is estimated at $1,000. CFS 19-79809
- Exxon, 5123 Mudd Tavern Road, on Sept. 2, between 12:35 and 12:37 p.m., a male took an 18-pack of Coors Light beer and left without paying. An employee yelled at the suspect, but the suspect continued out to a newer model black Honda Accord with black and white plates. He is a light skin black male, 6’, 170 pounds, wearing a beard, all black clothing and a baseball cap. CFS 19-79776
- Sheetz, 9825 Hospital Drive, on Sept. 2, between 2:31 and 3:03 p.m., a male took a 24-pack of Budweiser beer, walked around for a short time and then exited the store without paying the $20 for the beer. An employee yelled at the suspect to pay for the beer, and the suspect said, “Yeah, yeah” and continued walking outside. He is a black male, tall, about 50-years-old, wearing a blue and orange tie-dye shirt. CFS 19-79803
- Wilderness Camping Resort, 9220 Plank Road, between Sept. 2, 6 p.m. and Sept. 3, 9:34 a.m., unknown person entered the unlocked 2018 Toyota 4-door and took two car port splitter, a window air vent, a USB charging cable, $28, and a white wicker sun hat with animal print ribbon. CFS 19-79996
- 6100 block Thayer St., between Sept. 2, 7 p.m. and Sept. 3, 6 p.m., unknown persons stole the tailgate from the red 2002 Toyota Tundra while it was parked either at home, the gym or at the commuter lot. It is valued at $250 to replace. CFS 19-80209
- 11900 block Ware Road, between Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 3, 10:22 a.m., an unknown person knocked down the victims’ mailbox and damaged a solar light. CFS 19-80010
- 2100 block Rock Creek Road, on Sept. 3, between 11:50 and 11:52 a.m., the victim was expecting a package. The victim saw the mail truck stop and deliver the package on the porch. The victim has cameras and while reviewing the recording saw a black Mazda following the mail truck when it delivered the package. A black male went to the porch and took the package. It is valued at $50. CFS 19-80169
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.