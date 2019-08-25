Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
100 block Lombardy Drive, attempt burglary, on Aug. 14, between 9:20 and 9:30 p.m., someone attempted to turn the door knob and enter the residence while the tenants were in. The tenant did not see anyone. CFS 19-73615.
Riverbend High School, 12301 Spotswood Furnace Road, grand larceny, on Aug. 14, between 10:18 and 11:02 a.m., someone stole the victim’s cellphone while in the class room. The class was asked for the person that took the phone to return it. No one produced the phone. It is a black Apple iPhone 8 valued at $500. CFS 19-73342.
Morton’s Power Equipment, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, grand larceny, on Aug. 14, between 10 and 10:30 a.m., the victim arrived to pick up an item, and while in the building someone stole an orange and white Stihl MS 390 chainsaw from the back of the pickup truck. It is valued at $700. CFS 19-73359.
Morton’s Power Equipment, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, grand larceny, on Aug. 14, between 10 and 10:30 a.m., someone stole an orange and white Stihl backpack blower valued at $475 and an orange and white Stihl Chain Saw model BR600 valued at $675.95. Both tools were in the back of a trailer. CFS 19-73399.
10600 block Watford Lane, grand larceny, on Aug. 14, between 1:30 and 5:51 p.m., someone claimed to be the victim and accepted a Dell Laptop that was delivered by FedEx to the victim’s residence. The laptop is a Dell XPS 13, black and valued at $1,438.13. CFS 19-73501.
Lenscrafters, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny, on Aug. 16, between 6:30 and 6:48 p.m., a black male took two Prada sunglasses from the display. He kept watching the employees and then placed the sunglasses in a pocket and pretended to want information on glasses for family members then left the store. The two sunglasses are valued at $400 each. CFS 19-74556.
Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny, on Aug. 16, between 5:01 and 5:55 p.m., a female attempted to steal $324 in clothing. She chose several items of children’s clothing, took them to a dressing room and placed it in a bag. She met with two other females. When they were approached by the Loss Prevention agents, the agents recovered the property, and they left the store. The female who concealed the merchandise is black, with long brown and blond braids, large gold earrings, multicolor stripe spaghetti strap tank top and black pants. The other two females were not involved. The clothing is valued at $324. CFS 19-74114.
Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny, on Aug. 16, between 5:01 and 5:55 p.m., a black male went to the Men’s Polo section, grabbed a handful of Polo products and ran out of the store. He dropped the items once he was outside and ran toward the Paragon Village area. The products are valued at $1,340.50, and the suspect has shoplifted at the store in the past. CFS 19-74212.
8100 block Marye Road, vandalism, between Aug. 17, 6:00 p.m., and Aug. 18, someone drove a Buick Le Sabre through the victim’s corn field, destroying most of the cornstalks. No estimate of the damage was given. CFS 19-74833
Food Lion, 6320 Jefferson Davis Highway, counterfeit money, between Aug. 18, 1:03 p.m., and Aug. 19, 1:03 p.m., a black male purchased a Visa gift card in the amount of $400 and paid with four counterfeit $100 bills. He wore all black clothing and a red baseball cap. CFS 19-75038
Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, petit larceny, on Aug. 19, between 6:38 and 7:40 p.m., a female concealed a 3.2-ounce container of Shea Coconut Oil 100% Extra Virgin coconut oil valued at $4.25. Suspect is white, 5’1” medium build, 160 pounds, blond hair, and about 50 years of age. CFS 19-75221
Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, petit larceny, on Aug. 20, between 2:45 and 3 a.m., a white male and female took a 12-pack of Miller High Life beer and a large television valued at $400. The male is described as heavy set, 5’9”, 200 to 300 pounds, and wearing a hat. The female is blond, 5’0”, 145 pounds, wearing shorts and a white top. They left in a black Mazda. CFS 19-75307
6800 block Buck Lane, vandalism, on Aug. 20, between noon and 1 p.m., the victim went to visit a friend for a few minutes and then left. While driving, the victim noticed that the 2006 Hyundai Sonata felt different and when checking the vehicle noticed that the four tires were slashed and flat. The tires are valued at $40 each. CFS 19-75610
Indian Acres, 6437 block Morris Road, vandalism, on Aug. 20, between 8:50 and 10:27 a.m., someone cut the porch screen and attempted to break into the residence (trailer) by breaking two window panes. Entry was not made. The suspect broke the hasp to the shed, however, entry was not made. CFS 19-75377
