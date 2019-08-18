Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 100 block Spotsylvania Mall Drive, gun larceny, on Aug. 7, between 6 and 7 p.m., someone stole a 9 mm Taurus hand gun from the locked automobile. The firearm is valued at $195.99. According to the victim, the suspect pried the door open without causing any damage. CFS 19-71547
- 7400 block Stonegate Estates Drive, arson, between Aug. 7, 5 p.m. and Aug. 8, 8 a.m., someone attempted to burn a house under construction. The material used burned out and charred the areas. CFS 19-71605
- 1400 block Heatherstone Drive, stolen gun, on Aug. 8, between 3:04 and 4:34 a.m., someone stole the black 380 caliber Ruger .380 LCP semi-automatic from the victim’s vehicle. The firearm was holstered, had five rounds in the magazine and was left on the dashboard of the unlocked vehicle with one window down and the gun covered with a hat. It is valued at $250. CFS 19-71338
- 10400 block of Hillside Lane, stolen wallet, on Aug. 8, between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m., someone stole the victim’s black cloth bi-fold wallet from the center console of the unlocked vehicle. In the wallet was a Wells Fargo debit card, the victim’s Virginia driver’s license and $60. CFS 19-71464
- 9400 block Laurel Oak Drive, stolen bike, on Aug. 8, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone took the 24” red Trek bicycle from the garage when the door was open and unattended. It is valued at $200. CFS 19-71675
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Aug. 8, between 1:20 and 3:30 p.m., someone stole the rear license plate from the black Chevrolet S-10 pickup. Registration value is $5. CFS 19-71520
- 800 block Churchill Drive, larceny from car, on Aug. 8, between 10:50 and 10:53 p.m., someone stole $5 from the unlocked vehicle. Suspect is a male, 5’9”, 180 lbs. He wore a dark sweatshirt and a baseball hat; he may have worn gloves. CFS 19-71630
- 4000 block Bonnie Brae Court, suspicious person, on Aug. 8, between 9:10 and 9:11 p.m., the caller saw an unknown male looking inside their vehicle and was able to video the suspect on a Ring camera. The white male suspect wore a baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue shirt and jeans. CFS 19-71612
- 700 block Barkley Drive, larceny from vehicle, between Aug. 8, 4:30 p.m. and Aug. 9, 9:15 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 1999 Nissan Pathfinder and took a $5 bill from the arm rest. CFS 19-71720
- 800 block Churchill Drive, larceny from car, between Aug. 8, 9:45 p.m. and Aug. 9, 7:49 a.m., someone stole a computer carrying case, a power cord and a key fob for a Honda. CFS 19-71680
- 900 block Maple Grove Drive, between Aug. 8, 11 p.m. and Aug. 9. 6:30 a.m., someone stole the 1992 lime green Toyota Tercel two-door from the victim’s residence. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were not left in the vehicle. It is valued at $4,000. CFS 19-71681
- M&E Auto Sales, 5311 Jefferson Davis Highway, larceny from car, between Aug. 8, 9 p.m. and Aug. 10, 1:37 p.m., someone cut the two validation stickers from the license plates by cutting the license plate corners. CFS 19-72069
- 10500 block Chesterwood, on Aug. 9, between 8:57 and 9:33 a.m., the victim looked outside and saw a male wearing blue jeans, a long sleeved white shirt and a red mask. The victim saw a gray pillow case with a skull and cross bones painted on it. CFS 19-71698
- 4100 block Glouster Lane, attempt fraud, on Aug. 9, between 5:04 and 5:20 p.m. a male called the victim and said that the victim was to be served with documents and at that time he mentioned the victims’ Social Security number. CFS 19-71844
- 10200 block Ni River Drive, larceny from vehicle, between Aug. 9, 6 p.m. and Aug. 10, 6:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a purse, turquoise body bag, turquoise navy notebook, some cosmetics, a Union Bank Debit card, a NSWC Federal Credit Union card and $2,075. CFS 19-71998
- 10200 Ni River Drive, between Aug. 9, 11 p.m. and Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m., someone threw two rocks through a window of the 2019 Jeep four-door while it was parked at the residence. CFS 19-72003
- Durango Grill, 4256 Plank Road, grand larceny from person, on Aug. 10, between 1:30 and 2 a.m., the victim handed the cell phone to a female to enter her phone number. The victim was distracted and looked for the female, but she was gone. Phone is a iPhone 6 Plus and is valued at $500. CFS 19-72206
- 900 block Churchill Drive, stolen wallet, on Aug. 10, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:53 p.m., someone stole the victim’s black slim fold wallet containing four credit cards and $12. The cards were used 11 times; some attempts were declined. CFS 19-72041
- Lee Hill Pet Hospital, 10693 Spotsylvania Ave., vandalism, on Aug. 10, between 8:15 and 8:32 p.m., a black male was trespassing in the rear of the property. Upon checking, damage was found to a light fixture and the light bulb. The damage estimate is $50. CFS 19-72212
- Spotsylvania Baptist Church, 9223 Spotsylvania Baptist Road, on Aug. 10, between 3:57 and 4:15 p.m., someone struck a pillar wall located on the church driveway. Damage is estimated at $250. CFS 19-72130
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, shoplift, on Aug. 10, between 1:54 and 2:36 p.m., the suspect female was observed removing the security device from a packaged Seagate Drive and heading for the exit. The suspect ran outside and got away. She is white with a blonde ponytail, wearing pink shorts and a pink tank top. The suspect may be a male dressed as a female. CFS 19-72089
- 100 block Mansfield St., between Aug. 10, 10 p.m. and Aug. 11, 8 a.m., someone slashed the two tires on the left side of the 2001 gray Nissan while it was parked on the property. The tires are valued at $160. CFS 19-72346
- 6400 block Cameron Circle, on Aug. 11, between 3 and 11:54 a.m., an object struck and shattered the windshield of the parked 2004 Chevrolet Blazer. The victim reported grass being mowed near the vehicle. Cost to replace the glass is $100. CFS 19-72379
- Re-Tail, 3503 Lafayette Blvd., on Aug. 11, between 9:15 a.m. and 5:50 p.m., someone stole a camera from a tree that the victim placed to find a missing dog. It is a trail camera, and it’s valued at $150. CFS 19-72610
- Wawa, 3402 Shannon Park Drive, petit larceny, on Aug. 12, between 6:06 and 6:10 p.m., a white male picked two 18-pack containers of Bud Light and left the store without paying. The beer is valued at $35.78, and he wore an orange work shirt. A few minutes later, another white male took a store bag at the counter, placed the beer containers in it and left the store without paying. He boarded a black moped with “VIP” on it. CFS 19-72798
- Domino’s Pizza, 10740 Courthouse Road, fraud, on Aug. 12, between 7:31 and 8:51 p.m., someone used the victim’s MasterCard at Domino’s Pizza in Spotsylvania and charged $37.41. The victim received a thank you notice from Domino’s and denied ordering the pizza. The victim resides in Maryland. CFS 19-73126
- 7400 block Snow Hill Drive, on Aug. 13, between 1 and 1:30 p.m., someone stole $200 from the victim after withdrawing it from the bank. The victim went to a Pizza Hut, Ross and the Dress Barn. CFS 19-73088
- 8400 block Pamunkey Road, breaking and entering, on Aug. 13, between 1:40 and 2 p.m., someone entered the residence while the victim was in. The victim called out to the person, but there was no response. When the victim went to confront the person, the intruder was gone. Missing is $40. A neighbor saw a female walking away from the house. CFS 19-73044
- 11200 block Boxwood Road, on Aug. 13, between 6:42 and 7:29 p.m., someone caused damage to a small masonry wall located at the end of the driveway. CFS 19-73126
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.