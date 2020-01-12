Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Dec. 31, between 3 and 4:52 p.m., a female bumped the victim, and one of three teenagers reached into the victims’ coat pocket and took an iPhone 6 valued at $700. The female is black, and the three teenagers are boys, 13 and 14 years old. CFS 19-120268
- WAWA, 10060 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Jan. 1, between 11:28 and 11:41 a.m., a male ordered a $8.95 sandwich. He went toward the register, walked behind the counter and took a box of cigarettes valued at $6.24. He then went back, picked the sandwich and left the store without paying. An employee approached him and mentioned that he had not paid. The suspect continued outside, and he boarded an older, faded blue or silver gray vehicle and left. CFS 19-129
- McDonalds, 5205 Mudd Tavern Road, on Jan. 2, between 1 and 10:34 p.m., someone used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive up window. CFS 20-603
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, on Jan. 2, between 12:40 and 12:55 p.m., males went to the men’s clothing section and each male tried on coats. They left the coats on top of a rack and walked away. They returned a few minutes later, put on the coats and left the store without paying. Two coats are valued at $195 and the other coat is $350. CFS 20-440
- 11000 block Plume Court, between Jan. 2, 5 p.m., and Jan. 3, 5 a.m., someone entered the victim’s work truck through an unlocked door and took $613. CFS 20-658
- Fredericksburg Health and Rehab Center, 3900 Plank Road, between Jan. 2, 3 p.m., and Jan. 3, 6 p.m., someone stole property from the victim’s coat pocket while at work. Taken were car and house keys, a pack of cigarettes, a phone charger and other items. CFS 20-619
- 10500 block Abberly Village Lane, between Jan. 3, 1 p.m., and Jan. 5, 1:15 p.m., the victim had a prearranged meeting with a person who was to buy two cell phones. When the victim handed the phones to the male, he ran away with them. The male is black, 6’0”, wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweat pants and gray tennis shoes. The phones are a black iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at $500 and a gold iPhone XS Max valued at $600. CFS 20-1461
- Cracker Barrel, 5200 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 4, between 5:37 and 7:43 p.m., a female reached into the victim’s purse and took a credit card belonging to the victim. The suspect went to another store and attempted to use the card. She is white, mid 30s, wearing a large black puffy jacket, a black sweater shirt, a gray skirt, black boots and sunglasses. CFS 19-20-1170
- Michaels, 3000 Plank Road, on Jan. 5, between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m., someone stole two wallets from an unzipped purse. The two gray wallets contained credit cards, driver’s license, miscellaneous papers, a $1150 check and $43. CFS 20-1413
- 6900 Block Runnymede Trail, on Jan. 5, between 11:55 and 11:58 p.m., someone entered the victim’s Ford sedan and stole two Apple chargers, two CDs and some gum. The value is $60. CFS 20-1587
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 6, between 4:07 and 4:14 p.m., a white male went to the computer section and took a HP desktop valued at $549. CFS 20-1866
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 6, two males went to the computer section and stole an HP All in One computer system valued at $549 and two Roomba vacuums valued at $229 each. CFS 20-1863
- American Family Fitness, 10020 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 6, between 9:25 and 11 a.m., someone broke the right side window of the victim’s automobile and stole a purse containing a wallet, miscellaneous papers and $1,375 worth of items. CFS 20-1666
- United Parcel Service, 11500 Shannon Drive, on Jan. 7, between 2:10 and 3:10 a.m., the victim left a brown wallet containing $100, a debit card, driver’s license, in the right door pocket and gave a coworker a ride home. When the victim went for the wallet, it was not there. The victim left the car unlocked and does not suspect the person he gave the ride. CFS 20-1937
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.