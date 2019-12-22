Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Gulf Station, 10833 Courthouse Road, on Dec. 4, between 10:42 and 11:21 a.m., the victim boarded the vehicle and placed a brown and pink purse on the right front seat. The victim exited the vehicle and went to see an acquaintance and left the purse in the vehicle. When the returned, the purse was missing. The suspect is a black male 32 to 35 years, 6’ to 6’3”, dark skin, wearing a black cap, a red and white shirt/hoodie, blue or black jeans, sweats and yellow footwear. In the purse were personal papers and $1,300. CFS 19-111228
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, on Dec. 4, three black females went to the men’s department and put clothing into bags they brought with them. A store agent stopped them, and they opened some bags; however, they refused to open the bag they had filled, and then they walked away. The clothing is valued at $256. CFS 19-111390
- 9700 block West Midland Way, on Dec. 5, between 8 a.m., and 3:30 p.m., unknown person(s) broke into the residence, located safes and took cash, legal papers, passports, a check book, vehicle titles, a savings bond and jewelry. CFS 19-111703
- 10600 block Cobblestone Drive, on Dec. 5, between 5:48 and 10:19 p.m., the victim paid $150 for Nintendo Switch on LetGo app. The seller didn’t send the item; and when the victim attempted to contact him the suspect disconnected. CFS 19-111781
- Belk, 3102 Plank Road, on Dec. 6, between 1 and 1:15 p.m., the victim was at a counter and placed a wallet on the counter and briefly moved away. When the victim looked for the wallet, it was not there. In the wallet were a driver license and personal papers. CFS 19-111976
- Belk, 3201 Plank Road, on Dec. 6, between 12:25 and 12:37 p.m., a loss prevention agent saw a saw a male take three containers of cologne for men and place one in a pocket and walk out the door while carrying the other two bottles of men’s cologne. The agent stopped the man and recovered two bottles. The suspect refused to give up the concealed one and walked away. He is a heavy set white male about 40 years of age. He wore a green jacket, khaki pants and a hat. CFS 19-111961
- 5500 block Bounds St., between Dec. 6, 8 a.m., and Dec. 7, 11:08 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2017 Ford and stole black Sig 320 9 mm firearm valued at $591. CFS 19-112274
- ATA Tire Center, 3403 Plank Road, on Dec. 7, between 2 and 2:30 a.m., the victim parked a red 1993 Pontiac at the business and saw a white male taking items from inside of the victim’s vehicle. The victim yelled at the suspect, and he dropped the items and ran away. The suspect is a white male wearing a black jacket, black shorts and gray sneakers. CFS 19-112198
- 11500 block Gordon Road, on Dec. 7, between 12:01 and 10 a.m., someone in Maryland withdrew $500 from the victim’s Pentagon Federal Credit Union account. CFS 19-112338
- Royal Farms, 5000 Plank Road, on Dec. 8, between 2:14 and 2:20 p.m., a male purchased an item and received change $17.87. It was later that an employee viewed the bill and determined that it was counterfeit. The suspect is a black male, 5’6”, 160lbs., bald, and wearing a gray sweatshirt. CFS 19-112460
- El Asador Restaurant, 100 Olde Greenwich Drive, on Dec. 10, between 6:16 and 7:37 p.m., an employee answered a call from Mexico and the male told the employee to send $350 as a deposit for a product. The employee wired the money. The employee called back and inquired about the name of the company, and the person said it was a scamming company and hung up on the employee. CFS 19-113273
- Stay for Less, 5308 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Dec. 10, 6 p.m., and Dec. 11, 6:10 p.m., the roommate had two visitors, and one borrowed the victim’s cell phone and did not return it before leaving. He is a light skin black male. The phone is a Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, valued at $400. CFS 19-113343
- 10000 block Moorgate Ave., on Dec. 12, someone stole a package that was delivered at the residence. The content is valued at $35.67. CFS 19-112939
- 9800 block Dutch Gap Drive, the victim received an email that appeared to be from a minister known to the victim, asking for $600 in Apple Gift Cards for a needy parishioner. The victim complied and sent the information to the email provided. The email was very similar to the pastor’s email address. CFS 19-112038
The following eight reports are petit larceny of catalytic convertors taken from vehicles while parked in VDOT Commuter Lots.
Ukrop’s- 4240 Plank Road, on Dec. 6:
- CFS 19-112086 between 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., from a blue 2002 Honda Odyssey, valued at $300. A jack was left behind by the suspects.
- CFS 19-112031 between 4:45 and 2:55 a.m., from a 2000 Ford Excursion, valued at $400.
- CFS 19-112093 between 5:40 a.m. and 6 p.m., from a 1999 Honda CRV, valued at $300.
- On Dec. 10
- CFS 19-113286 between 6:05 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., from a 2003 Honda Element, valued at $300.
Gordon Road-12150 Gordon Road on Dec. 6:
- CFS 19-112013 between 4 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., from a 2005 Hyundai Tucson SUV, valued at $300.
- CFS 19-112046 between 5 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., from a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, valued at $200.
- CFS 19-112078 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., from a 2018 Kia Amanti, valued at $300.
On Dec. 10”
- CFS 19-113239 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., from a 2001 Honda CR-V, valued at $300.
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
