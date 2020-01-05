Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 10100 block Hillside Lane, between Dec. 17, 9 p.m. and Dec. 18, 11:35 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche and took gift cards totaling $450 and gifts totaling $89. CFS 19-116014
- 10400 block Hillside Lane, between Dec. 17, 9 p.m., and Dec. 18, 2:15 p.m., someone took a pink Kodak digital camera valued at $30 from the unlocked vehicle. CFS 19-116076
- Neibauer Dental Care, 5630 Plank Road, between Dec. 19, 11:34 p.m., and Dec. 20, 10:50 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took Adderall, $20 and lottery tickets. CFS 19-116739
- 6400 block Prospect St., between Dec. 19, 10 p.m., and Dec. 20, 5:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2010 Toyota Prius and took gifts of clothing valued at $300. CFS 19-116654
- Hampton Inn, 4800 block Market St., between Dec. 19, 11 p.m., and Dec. 20, 8 a.m., someone broke the rear window of the 2017 Ford F250 truck with an unknown object. 19-116680
- 11800 block Dudley Court, on Dec. 21, between 11:22 a.m. and 12:17 p.m., someone threw a rock through a basement window. Cost to replace the glass is $50. CFS 19-117098
- 9800 Danford St., between Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m., and Dec. 23, 8 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 and stole a pair of binoculars valued at $30, a duffle bag valued at $60, two rangefinder optics valued at $200, and a Remington 30.06 bolt action rifle valued at $400. CFS 19-118277
- 9500 block Whiteheart Drive, between Dec. 22, 6 p.m., and Dec. 25, 5:30 p.m., someone stole the victim’s green trash can from the curb in front of the residence. It is valued at $150. CFS 19-118374
- 10000 block Moorgate Ave., on Dec. 23, between 5:51 and 6:34 p.m., someone stole a delivered package from the front door of the residence. Content is valued at $34. CFS 19-117830
- Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on Dec. 25, between 5:29 and 5:51 p.m., a male took a 24-pack of Miller beer and paid for it. He then went back to the cooler and took a 24-case of Bud Lite valued at $24.95 and exited without paying for it. He was driving a 2016 white Cadillac SUV with Maryland registration. He wore a royal blue T-shirt, black shorts and black flip-flops. CFS 19-118368
- 11100 block Sunburst Lane, between Dec. 26, 9:30 p.m., and Dec. 27, noon, someone let the air out of the two left side tires of the Nissan Versa. CFS 19-118953
- 11500 block Summerfield Court, between Dec. 26, noon, and Dec. 27, 10:58 p.m., someone broke a window with an unknown object through the screen. The screen did not break and stayed intact. Cost to replace the 36-by-48 pane is $250. CFS 19-118915
- Gander Outdoors, 3708 Plank Road, on Dec. 27, between 12:12 and 3:24 p.m., a male went to the crossbow section, took a Ravin R26 Crossbow valued at $1,999.99 and walked out without paying. He is white and wore a black beanie, hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. CFS 19-119003
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Dec. 28, between 8:56 and 9:32 p.m., a male took a bottle of 1800 Reposado Tequila valued at $34.99, concealed it down his trousers and walked out of the store without paying. He is white, 6-feet, mid-40s, with dark brown hair, and wore a green coat with yellow fleece, blue jeans and brown shoes. CFS 19-119513
- 12100 block Sawhill Blvd., on Dec. 28, between 12:01 and 12:43 a.m., a person in a pickup truck drove onto the soccer field and spun the tires three times on the grass, damaging the sod. Damage to the field is estimated at $2,000. CFS 19-119230
- Sheetz, 2807 Lafayette Blvd., on Dec. 28, between 7:20 and 7:27 p.m., the victim purchased an iPhone 11 for $350 from a female through Letgo.com. The two met and made the sale. When the victim saw the phone, it was altered to appear like the iPhone 11. The victim called the female, and she blocked the calls. Suspect is white, 5-feet to 5-feet-2-inch, about 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was driving a black four-door vehicle. CRS 19-119488
- 4800 block Alum Spring Lane, between Dec. 28, 12:01 a.m., and Dec. 29, 9:10 p.m., someone broke off a piece of the front bumper of the victims’ 2010 Ford truck. Damage is valued at $100. CFS 19-119765
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Dec. 29, between 5:04 and 5:10 p.m., a male took a bottle of Evan Williams liquor valued at $26.99, put it in his pants, walked out of the store and boarded a 1990s silver Toyota Corolla. CFS 19-119712
- 13700 block Avalon River Drive, on Dec. 30, between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m., someone damaged the mailbox. Cost to repair it is $100. CFS 19-120052
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.