Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 12150 Gordon Road, on Dec. 10, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converter from the 2001 Honda. It is valued at $1,050. CFS 19-114000
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Dec. 10 between 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., unknown person(s) cut the catalytic converter from the victim’s 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. It is valued at $200. CFS 19-113441
- YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, on Dec. 11, between 12:56 and 1:05 p.m., unknown person broke a right rear window of the 2013 Lexus four-door and stole a maroon crossbody purse containing cards, a wallet containing $400 and a Navy Federal Credit Union card. CFS 19-113511
- YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, on Dec. 11, between 12:30 and 1 p.m., someone broke the left front door window of the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ and took a brown Kohl’s purse with a black snap wallet containing a Navy Federal Credit Union debit and credit cards and Kohl’s cards. CFS 19-113523
- YMCA, 5700 block Smith Station Road, on Dec. 11, between 12:23 and 1:08 p.m., someone broke the rear window of the victim’s 2018 Toyota Rav 4 and took $45 and a Navy Federal Credit Union credit card from a wallet. CFS 19-113505
- YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Road, on Dec. 11, between 12:26 and 1:02 p.m., someone broke the right rear window of the 2011 Honda Pilot. Nothing was taken. CFS 19-113481
- Aldi, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Dec. 12, between 9 and 9:20 a.m., a store employee saw a female take five packages of King Crab legs valued at $89.95 and put them in a box then walk out without paying. She is black and wore a dark stocking cap, a gray coat, blue jeans and black shoes. CFS 19-113810
- 5600 block Heritage Hills Circle, on Dec. 12, between 6 a.m. and 2:25 p.m., the victim wanted game tickets and made an agreement to purchase two tickets for $100 and sent it. The seller asked for $50 more and the victim refused. The seller did not send the tickets. The victim attempted to contact the fraudster and the fraudster discontinued their contact. CFS 19-113870
- 10300 Hillside Lane, on Dec. 13, between 6:39 and 7:06 p.m., the victim received a call asking about a recent transaction at a store. The victim denied it. A short time later the victim received a call from a person stating it was the US Bank checking on the transaction and asked the victim for the online user name and password to put a stop to the transaction. The scammer transferred $500. CFS 19-114424
- Starbucks, 9907 Southpoint Parkway, on Dec. 13, between 7 and 11:05 p.m., someone smashed the right rear window of the 2018 Buick four-door and stole a Michael Kors purse and wallet, several credit cards, a checkbook, Social Security card and miscellaneous papers. CFS 19-115073
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Dec. 13, between 7:52 and 8:38 p.m., someone cut the catalytic converter from 1996 Ford F350. It is valued at $200. CFS 19-114425
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Dec. 14, between 8:40 and 9:10 p.m., a male and several females took a bottle of Cognac and another bottle of an alcoholic beverage and left the store without paying. CFS 19-114907
- WAWA, 199 Falcon Drive, on Dec. 15, between 3:40 and 3:55 p.m., a white male cashed a lottery ticket and then picked a case of Bud Light beer and left the store without paying for it. He boarded a white Ford pickup with Virginia plates. The beer is valued at $18. CFS 19-114966
- LensCrafters, 3102 Plank Road, on Dec. 15, between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m., two males picked several items and concealed them on their person. Items are valued at $1,500. The males appeared to be Hispanic, both weighing about 200 pounds. The younger male is about 30 years, 5’6” to 5’8”, and wearing a white hoodie and dark skinny jeans. The other is about 50 years, 5-6” to 5’8”, and wearing a black puffy jacket and dark skinny jeans. CFS 19-114962
- 13200 block Spotswood Furnace Road, on Dec. 15, between 4:36 and 5:12 p.m., someone stole a beige Christmas figurine of the Baby Jesus from the front yard of the residence. It is valued at $200. CFS 19-114980
- CVS Pharmacy, 10805 Tidewater Trail, on Dec. 17 between 5:06 and 5:13 p.m., a male entered and went to the aisle where the electric razors are displayed. He concealed three of them inside his jacket and then zipped it. When he entered the jacket was unzipped. The razors are valued at $213.96. CFS 19-115742
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
