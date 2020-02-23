Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Holiday Inn Express, 5422 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 11, between 7:52 and 5:55 a.m., unknown person(s) stole an assortment of tools from the back of the truck while the victim stayed at the hotel. The most expensive is a DeWALT drill valued at $299. CFS 20-14558
- Northern Tool and Equipment, 3609 Plank Road, between Feb. 11, 8:30 p.m. and Feb. 12, 6:50a.m., someone removed the gate from a caged storage area and stole 26-gallon Northstar ATV Boomless Broadcast, a Spot sprayer valued at $260 and a Northern tool and Equipment 48” heavy duty Steel Site Safe valued at $630. CFS 20-14950
- 5400 block Steeplechase Drive, between Feb. 11, 5 p.m. and Feb. 13, 11:30 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2006 Ford and stole the victim’s small brown leather purse. In the purse were personal cards and $350. CFS 20-15424
- 2700 Salem Church Road, on Feb. 12, between 11:17 and 11:38 a.m., someone stole the front handicap license plate from Scion automobile. CFS 20-15038
- Otani Japanese Steak House, 12131 Amos Lane, on Feb. 12, between 3:03 and 3:48 p.m., the victim lost a wallet containing credit cards, driver’s license, access card to a city building, a police badge and identification card while the victim was checking under the vehicle. CFS 20-15142
- 7900 block Continental Court, on Feb. 14, between 2:15 and 2:45 p.m., someone stole a package from the front door of the victim’s apartment. It contained a figurine valued at $50. CFS 20-16139
- Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on Feb. 14, between 1:24 and 2:36 p.m., a black male took four 12-pack Michelob Ultra cases and left without paying. The beer is valued at $56.96. He boarded a waiting, white 2015 Hyundai four-door. CFS 20-15829
- 11700 block Rutherford Drive, between Feb. 14, 5 p.m. and Feb. 17, 6:30 a.m., someone broke into the vacant house and stole a Rigid 12” table saw valued at $400 and a caulking gun valued at $10. CFS 20-16616
- Danny’s Pizza and Subs, 10657 Spotsylvania Ave., between Feb. 16, 10 a.m. and Feb. 17, 10:18 a.m., someone stole the license plate from the front of the 1999 Honda Accord near the business. CFS 20-16674
- Thornburg Shell, 5016 Mudd Tavern Road, between Feb. 16, 1:30 a.m. and Feb. 17, 12:44 p.m. unknown person(s) cut a fence and broke into the station, upsetting the station. Missing are two money bags containing cash. Damage to the fence is $500. CFS 20-16678
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
