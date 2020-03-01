Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on Feb. 17, 5 p.m., and Feb. 18, 7 a.m., unknown person(s) stole a 2-foot construction Kubota-200 bucket from the construction area at the station. It is valued at $400. CFS 20-16968
- Garden Inn Hotel, 5317 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 18, between 8:05 and 9:38 p.m., the victim was approached by a male who produced a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim struck the culprit and disarmed him. The suspect ran across U.S. 1 and is a white male, 25 to 30 years, 160 lbs., light brown hair, wearing a light green jacket, brownish pants, tennis shoes and had a bleeding wound on his face. CFS 20-17270
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 18, between 2:26 and 3:15 p.m., a male entered the store and took three 24-packs of beer and exited the store, where a white Hyundai displaying Virginia plates was waiting for him. The suspect is a black male, 5-feet, 9-inches and wearing a white and black jacket and blue jeans. CFS 20-17097
- 15700 block Quay Court, on Feb. 18, between 6 a.m. and 5:15 p.m., someone forced a garage door, entered, pried a house door and entered the residence. Taken are were three Dri-EZ Air Mover fans valued at $250 each and two memory cards from cameras mounted on the property. CFS 20-17205
- 11500 block Shannon Drive, between Feb. 19, 7a.m., and Feb. 20, 4:42 p.m., the victim lost a men’s brown wallet containing a debit card, a Virginia Identification card and $10. The suspect used the card to purchase $6 in merchandise. CFS 20-17928
- 11200 block Trisler Drive, between Feb. 19, 4 p.m., and Feb. 20, 8 p.m., the victim was conducting a purchase transaction valued $1,400 via eBay. The “seller” told the victim to purchase the $1,400 in eBay gift cards. The victim purchased cards but thought it was unusual and did NOT give the “seller” the card numbers. The victim attempted to contact the “seller,” and the web address was taken off. CFS 20-18033
- 5500 block Rudy Lane, between Feb. 20, 5:30 p.m., and Feb. 21, 7 a.m., someone entered the unlocked storage shed and stole two bicycles. One is black and teal, and the other is black, pink and purple; they are valued at $100 each. Serial numbers are unknown. CFS 20-18149
- 6900 block Violet Drive, on Feb. 21, between 8 and 11 p.m., someone entered two family vehicles and took a total of $11 in change from one vehicle and nothing from the 2000 Dodge. CFS 20-18502
- Unit block E. River Bend Road, on Feb. 21, an unknown person obtained the victim’s information and tried obtain Social Security benefits. The victim contacted the Social Security Administration; they cancelled the false request. CFS 20-18237
- 11700 Geranium St., between Feb. 21, 5 p.m., and Feb. 22, 1 p.m., unknown person entered the unlocked, green 2005 Trail Blazer parked in the driveway of the residence. Taken was an old faux leather briefcase valued at $2. CFS 20-18643
- 11800 block Geranium St., between Feb. 21, 10 p.m., and Feb. 22, 7 a.m., unknown person(s) entered three unlocked vehicles: a 2014 Dodge, a 2004 Toyota, and a 2017 Hyundai. Taken were cosmetics, medications, phone adapters, charging cords, a computer bag, iPad and a Dell Laptop. CFS 18555
- 3700 block Wilburn Drive, on Feb. 22, between 12:50 and 1 a.m., the victim received a telephone call from an unknown person who threatened the victim if $1,500 was not paid. The threat included family members, and he sent photos of dismembered persons. The call originated in the Dominican Republic. CFS 20-18520
- 3200 block Cavalry Ridge Court, on Feb. 24 between 7:54 and 9:32 a.m., the victim returned home after dropping children at the bus stop, went into a bedroom, and while looking out a window, someone struck the victim on the head with an object. The victim was able to describe the male as being 6-feet and wearing all black clothing and a mask. The victim noticed that he had a nose ring and olive skin. CFS 20-19106
- Quail Ridge Products, 4821 Massaponax Church Road, on Feb. 24, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., the victim received a call from a male identifying himself as a federal marshal. He told the victim was a suspect in a crime in Texas and convinced the victim to send $1,800 in Target gift cards. The victim complied. CFS 20-19252
- 5800 block Marble Arch Way, on Feb. 24, between 12:01 and 4 a.m., someone used the victim’s debit account to purchase pizzas in Chesterfield eight times, Richmond three times and once in New York. CFS 20-19108
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
