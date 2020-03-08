Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5900 block Concord Drive, on Feb. 25, between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., someone charged $8,420.89 to the victim’s Virginia Credit Union credit card toward a balance consolidation. CFS 20-20432
- 11600 block Graningers Circle, on Feb. 25, between 3 and 4:33 p.m., someone stole the victim’s cell phone while on the school bus. A black male, 5’2” and wearing a black jacket and black or gray pants managed to take the victim’s iPhone 7+. The screen is cracked, it was in a red and black UAG case and is valued at $200. CFS 20-19664
- ABC Stores, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 25, between 5:20 and 5:23 p.m., a black male and female entered and went to different locations. The female hid a bottle of Hennessy valued a $12.99 and a bottle of Dusse valued at $17.99 and left the store without paying. She is heavyset and wore a shower cap, a gray sweatshirt, blue tights and white sandals. CFS 20-19676
- Royal Farms, 5000 Plank Road, on Feb. 25, between 1:45 and 8:45 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the owner’s red 2014 Volkswagen. CFS 20-19750
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 25, between 5:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. CFS 20-19683
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 25, between 5:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2012 Kia Sportage. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-11962
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 26, between 5 and 5:51 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2017 Kia Sorrento while parked in the commuter lot. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-20020
- VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 26, between 5:32 and 5:51 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. It is valued at $100. CFS 20-20033
- Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., on Feb. 26, 11:43 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $400 from the 2011 Ford E-350. CFS 20-20364
- 6600 block Wagon Drive, on Feb. 26, between 7 and 7:50 p.m., someone stole a pink Vera Bradley wallet, an iPhone charger and a Taser from the unlocked 2000 Plymouth Neon van. CFS 20-20072
- 300 block Wallace Lane, on Feb. 26, between 6 and 11:35 p.m., someone removed the catalytic converter from the 2001 Ford E450 Transport van. It is valued at $500. CFS 20-5
- Elite Academy, 3345 Shannon Park Drive, between Feb. 26, 6 p.m. and Feb. 27, 11 a.m., someone stole bundles of wood valued at $2,000 from the construction site. CFS 20-20392
- 8800 block Henly Court, between Feb. 29, 4 p.m. and March 1, 10 p.m., unknown persons threw raw eggs at five parked vehicles in the neighborhood. CFS 20-21164
- 3102 Plank Road, on March 1, between 2 and 4:17 p.m., the victim was shopping for shoes at Dick’s Sporting Goods and placed a teal color “Brave” wallet containing $200 and a set of air pods in a bag on a seat. While the victim tried on shoes, someone took the bag. The victim located the bag containing the shoes, and the wallet was missing. CFS 20-21325
- 5200 block Lynch Lane, on March 2, between 1 and 2 p.m., the victim used Google to get the phone number of Delta Airlines to confirm reservations made for the family. The person said the victim had to purchase $3,800 using Target Gift Cards. The victim got the cards and gave the person the cards’ information. CFS 20-21731
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.