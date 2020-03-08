Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:

  • 5900 block Concord Drive, on Feb. 25, between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., someone charged $8,420.89 to the victim’s Virginia Credit Union credit card toward a balance consolidation. CFS 20-20432
  • 11600 block Graningers Circle, on Feb. 25, between 3 and 4:33 p.m., someone stole the victim’s cell phone while on the school bus. A black male, 5’2” and wearing a black jacket and black or gray pants managed to take the victim’s iPhone 7+. The screen is cracked, it was in a red and black UAG case and is valued at $200. CFS 20-19664
  • ABC Stores, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Feb. 25, between 5:20 and 5:23 p.m., a black male and female entered and went to different locations. The female hid a bottle of Hennessy valued a $12.99 and a bottle of Dusse valued at $17.99 and left the store without paying. She is heavyset and wore a shower cap, a gray sweatshirt, blue tights and white sandals. CFS 20-19676
  • Royal Farms, 5000 Plank Road, on Feb. 25, between 1:45 and 8:45 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the owner’s red 2014 Volkswagen. CFS 20-19750
  • VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 25, between 5:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the victim’s 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. CFS 20-19683
  • VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 25, between 5:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2012 Kia Sportage. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-11962
  • VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 26, between 5 and 5:51 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2017 Kia Sorrento while parked in the commuter lot. It is valued at $200. CFS 20-20020
  • VDOT Commuter Lot, 12150 Gordon Road, on Feb. 26, between 5:32 and 5:51 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. It is valued at $100. CFS 20-20033
  • Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., on Feb. 26, 11:43 p.m., someone stole the catalytic converter, valued at $400 from the 2011 Ford E-350. CFS 20-20364
  • 6600 block Wagon Drive, on Feb. 26, between 7 and 7:50 p.m., someone stole a pink Vera Bradley wallet, an iPhone charger and a Taser from the unlocked 2000 Plymouth Neon van. CFS 20-20072
  • 300 block Wallace Lane, on Feb. 26, between 6 and 11:35 p.m., someone removed the catalytic converter from the 2001 Ford E450 Transport van. It is valued at $500. CFS 20-5
  • Elite Academy, 3345 Shannon Park Drive, between Feb. 26, 6 p.m. and Feb. 27, 11 a.m., someone stole bundles of wood valued at $2,000 from the construction site. CFS 20-20392
  • 8800 block Henly Court, between Feb. 29, 4 p.m. and March 1, 10 p.m., unknown persons threw raw eggs at five parked vehicles in the neighborhood. CFS 20-21164
  • 3102 Plank Road, on March 1, between 2 and 4:17 p.m., the victim was shopping for shoes at Dick’s Sporting Goods and placed a teal color “Brave” wallet containing $200 and a set of air pods in a bag on a seat. While the victim tried on shoes, someone took the bag. The victim located the bag containing the shoes, and the wallet was missing. CFS 20-21325
  • 5200 block Lynch Lane, on March 2, between 1 and 2 p.m., the victim used Google to get the phone number of Delta Airlines to confirm reservations made for the family. The person said the victim had to purchase $3,800 using Target Gift Cards. The victim got the cards and gave the person the cards’ information. CFS 20-21731

Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.

