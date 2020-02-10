Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Planet Fitness, 9723 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Jan. 28, between 11:15 a.m. and 12:56 p.m., someone broke the right glass of the 2009 Chevrolet and stole the victim’s Coach purse containing personal papers. The purse is valued at $150. A 2015 Jeep window was broken, and a Louis Vuitton purse was taken. Cost to replace the window is $300. A 2019 Lexus window was broken, and a Chinese purse valued at $300 was taken. A 2015 Honda window was broken. CFS 20-9673
- 10900 block South Lamont Court, between Jan. 28, 9 p.m., and Jan. 29, 2:30 p.m., someone kicked the walkway lights placed along the walkway. Damage is estimated at $100. CFS 20-10119
- 3800 block Outer Banks Lane, on Jan. 29, between 2:37 and 4:15 p.m., someone went to the crawl space of a house under construction and cut 30 feet of copper tubing valued at $105. CFS 10125
- ABC Stores, 10857 Tidewater Trail, on Jan. 31, between 12:54 and 12:57 p.m., a black male, mid 40s, wearing a bright blue jacket with a red hood, a black Redskins hat, gray pants and sneakers took a half pint of Jack Daniels valued at $8.35, concealed it in the right jacket pocket and then left the store without paying. He left in a silver Chevrolet. CFS 20-10844
- 300 block Inglewood Drive, on Jan. 31, between 9 and 11 a.m., unknown person stole chrome wheels valued at $1,476, a set of Nexen tires valued at $721, three sets of BBS white wheels valued at $10,131.36, and three sets of Hoosier tires valued at $3,576 that were on the driveway. The victim was not in a position to see the items from where he was. CFS 20-10990
- 7-11, 5326 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Jan. 31, between 7:53 and 9:48 a.m., the cashier gave a black male change for a $100 bill that was counterfeit. The male boarded a gray Kia Soul with New York plates. CFS 20-10704
- Fatty’s Taphouse, 10101 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Jan. 31, 10:45 p.m., and Feb. 1, 2:30 p.m., the victim forgot a purse, and upon returning it was not there. In the purse was a driver’s license, Wells Fargo bank card, a HealthServe Credit Union card and $100. The victim found the smashed cell phone in the parking lot. CFS 20-11253
- 3100 block Waverly Drive between Jan. 31, 1 p.m., and Feb. 1, 10:11 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2007 Honda Accord and stole $387 from the wallet that was left behind. CFS 20-11208
- 7-11, 12135 Gordon Road, on Feb. 1, between 12:01 and 1:16 p.m., four black males entered the store, and one picked up a pack of Tylenol Extra Strength 24-count and put it in a pocket of one of the other males. The manager asked the suspect to pay for the product, and the suspect stated that he had put it back, and the males left. The victim wrote the license plate of the vehicle. The Tylenol is valued at $6.29. CFS 20-11233
- 10000 block Moorgate Ave., between Feb. 1, 5:23 p.m. and Feb. 2, 5:23 p.m., someone kicked over the black Suzuki motorcycle while it was parked in a space. Damage is to the right side and the fuel tank. CFS 20-11572
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
