Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Zumiez, 3102 Plank Road, on Jan. 7, between 1:31 and 4:45 p.m., a male and female went to the clothing area. The male picked items and handed them to the female, and she placed the items in a bag. $174.97 worth of clothing was taken. The male and female are white. He wore a Redskins hat, black zip up hoodie, black T-shirt, dark jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. She wore a maroon beanie, maroon shirt, dark pants and colored shoes. The female drove away in a dark gray four-door sedan. He left on foot. CFS 20-2186
- 6900 block Runnymede Trail, on Jan. 7, between 5:29 and 6 p.m., someone entered the victim's unlocked 2019 Jeep Cherokee and stole sunglasses, headphones, a phone charger and some necklaces. Property is valued at $240. CFS 20-2218
- 10800 block Millridge Lane, on Jan. 9, between 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., someone stole two boxes from the residence after they were delivered to the address. The items were extremely heavy and are valued at $30. CFS 20-3146
- 5300 block Steeplechase Drive, between Jan. 9, 8 p.m., and Jan. 10, 3 p.m., someone scraped the paint of the doors, hood and trunk of the victim’s 1999 Buick Regal with some racial words.CFS 20-3270
- 8300 block Seays Road, between Jan. 9, noon, and Jan. 11, 7p.m., someone stole the victim's blue 1994 Jeep Wrangler YJ from the back yard of the residence. Someone saw a male attach a strap to the vehicle and pull it to the street. The Jeep is valued at $1,000. CFS 20-3687
- 9700 block Ridge Point Lane, on Jan. 10, between 12:46 and 6:30 p.m., someone stole a package that was delivered by UPS to the victim’s address. It contained a pair of shoes valued at $322.17. CFS 20-3517
- Ardwick Circle and Overview Drive, between Jan. 10, 5 p.m., and Jan. 11, 5 p.m., unknown persons’ spray painted some explicit graffiti in blue paint around the basketball court, ground and a pole. CFS 20-3722
- 9500 block Hickory Hill Drive, on Jan. 10, 11:53 p.m., and Jan. 11, noon, someone entered the unlocked Chevrolet Suburban and took DVDs, CDs, a wireless headset and the manual case to the vehicle containing vehicle papers. CFS 3559
- 6100 block West Melody Court, between Jan. 10, 4 p.m., and Jan. 11, 5:45 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a firefighter gold-colored challenge coin valued at $20. CFS 20-3501
- 5916 North Cranston Lane, between Jan. 10, 8 a.m., and Jan. 11, 8:43 p.m., someone stole the victim's red purse from the vehicle while the garage door was open. It contained personal cards, a canceled Discover card, driver’s license, several gift cards, a Bloomsburg University work card, a key ring containing 50 university-owned keys, $20 and some change. CFS 3686
- 100 block Green Arbor Drive, on Jan. 11, between 3 and 3:30 a.m., someone entered the residence, took the vehicle keys and then took the red 2007 Chevrolet 1000 truck. CFS 20-3463
- Rustic View Lane and Acree Ave., on Jan. 11, between 8:20 and 8:40 p.m., someone stole the victims' 2019 Toyota Camry Enterprise rental. The victims left it running while they momentarily went inside their new apartment. In the vehicle was a check for 4 or $5,000. CFS 20-3723
- 13200 block Chandler Court, on Jan. 11, 9:15 a.m., someone broke the right door glass of a Dodge vehicle and stole a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic valued at $400. From the Ford vehicle, the culprit stole $6 from the cup holder. CFS 20-3504
- 3400 block Plank Road, on Jan. 11, between 2:19 and 3:47 p.m., someone spray-painted a stop sign and a Route 3 West shopping center sign. Damage is estimated at $100. CFS 20-3596
- Giant Food, 5701 Plank Road, on Jan. 11, between 10:40 and 10:50 a.m., a female placed items in a cart and exited without paying. She was approached by an employee, and she left the cart and walked away. The property in the cart is valued at $210.91. CFS 20-3533
- Belk, 3102 Plank Road, on Jan. 12, between 1:15 and 1:45 p.m., two males went to the perfume department, and one concealed eight bottles of Chanel Allure perfume valued at $95 each. The suspect is white or Hispanic, average build, wearing a black hat and shirt, green pants and flip flops. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, heavy set, wearing a white hat, black shirt and pants, and flip flops; he concealed a bottle of Paco Rabanne One Million perfume valued at $95. CFS 20-4151
- 11300 Macon Drive, on Jan. 12, between 1 and 1:30 p.m., someone stole the victim’s Christmas wreath that hung on the side of the residence. A resident saw a small silver car park near the residence. It is valued at $50. CFS 20-3911
- Starbucks, 9907 Southpoint Parkway, on Jan. 13, between 9:30 and 9:38 a.m., the victim parked the truck and went to purchase a drink. When the victim returned to the vehicle, the right door was partially open, and a black bi-fold wallet was missing. It contained a USAA credit card, military ID card and a military CAC card. CFS 20-4145
- 5800 block South Cedar Ridge Lane, on Jan. 13, between 6:25 and 8:59 p.m., someone fired a pellet at a house window, breaking one pane. The window is valued at $50. CFS 4349
- 10300 block Campbell Drive, on Jan. 13, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., someone attempted to remove a screen from an outside window. Two other window screens were removed. CFS 20-4318
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on Jan. 13, between 1:44 and 1:47 p.m., a white female in her late teens concealed a pregnancy test valued at $5.95 and left the store. She wore a black beanie hat, red pants and a black jacket. CFS 20-4348
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.