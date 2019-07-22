Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Re-Tail Thrift Store, 3503 Lafayette Blvd., breaking and entering. On July 10 between 7:25–7:35 p.m., someone threw a brick through the front door, entered and took four pieces of jewelry. Missing is a 17-inch 14-karat gold chain with a pearl pendant valued at $270, a 14-karat gold pendant with a turquoise stone valued at $223.03, a 14-karat white gold chain with a four-prong solitaire pendant containing a .21 carat diamond, and a 14-karat yellow gold women’s ring containing an Akoya cultured pearl, a synthetic pearl, .36 carat weight Tanzanite, and .01 weight diamonds valued at $555.45. CFS 19-62336
- 11400 Woodland View Drive, petit larceny. On July 10 between 3–9 p.m., a delivery service left eight to 10 packages at the door of a residence. The resident saw the packages and was unable to move them inside. When someone arrived to move them, they were not there. CFS 19-62259
- Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, vandalism. Between 9:30 p.m. July 10 and 8:51 a.m. July 11, someone spray painted a picnic table. Damage cost is unknown. CFS 19-62332
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, petit larceny. On July 11 about 9:20 p.m., two females each concealed two bath bomb soaps valued at $4.94 and two sets of fake eyelashes valued at $17.48. CFS 19-62588
- Olde Greenwich Drive and Farrell Lane, assault. On July 11, between 10:48–11:21 p.m., the victim was walking home from Sheetz when the victim realized that a group of females was following. The victim was pushed to the ground but was not struck, and nothing was taken. The victim did not suffer any visible injuries. CFS 19-62613
- Malicious wounding. On July 12 between 12:30–1:15 a.m., the victim was walking home when the victim noticed a vehicle following. The vehicle was close, and the victim attempted to jump on top of the hood but was struck by the gray Nissan Sentry. After that, the victim could not recall anything and managed to get home. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head injury and road scrapes. CFS 19-62644
- 5800 block Spruce Valley Drive, petit larceny. Between 6 p.m. July 12 and 11 a.m. July 13, someone entered an unlocked 2012 Nissan and stole two credit cards and $20. CFS 19-63061
- 2700 block Salem Church Road, fraud. On July 13 between 4:54–5:30 p.m., the victim received a “security warning” on the home computer warning of a potential virus or a hack of security and instructed the victim to pay $300 with a card to remove the threat and then to pay $500 in separate visa gift cards to fix it. The victim complied. CFS 19-63156
- 11000 block Plume Court, vandalism. On July 13, between 12:45–12:50 a.m., unknown persons threw eggs at a residence. No physical damage was done. CFS 19-62988
- Lee Hill Auto Service, 4630 Lee Hill School Drive, vandalism. Between 6 p.m. July 13 and 1 p.m. July 14, someone threw a rock through a shop window of the rear bay door of the business. Glass is valued at $100. CFS 19-63400
- 100 block Mansfield St., vandalism. Between 11:30 p.m. July 13 and 7:30 a.m. July 14, unknown person(s) slashed two tires on two vehicles parked near the residence. The two left side tires of a Honda Civic were slashed, and the two tires on the right side of the Nissan Xterra were slashed. According to the victim this is the second time the tires have been slashed. They are valued at $350. CFS 19-63432
- 5600 block Acree Ave., vandalism. Between 11:52 p.m. July 14 and 12:11 a.m. July 15, someone broke the right door glass with an unknown object. Someone knocked on the front door of the residence a few minutes before the glass was broken. Value of the glass is $200. CFS 19-63571
- 6100 block Waterman Drive, vandalism. On July 15, between 8:15–8:53 p.m., someone entered the locked vehicle by using the doors’ combination. Once inside they ransacked the interior. Nothing was missing and no damage was done. CFS 19-63836
- 5300 block Steeplechase Drive, tamper with vehicle. On July 17, between 12:21–1:16 a.m., someone tampered with brake lights’ wiring, causing them to remain on in the victim’s 1997 Honda. CFS 19-64239
