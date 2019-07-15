Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- ABC Store, 4185 Plank Road, between June 25, 6:52 p.m. and June 26, 5:19 p.m., a female went to the rum aisle and took a 750 ml bottle of Bacardi Dragon Berry, placed it inside a purse and walked out without paying. She is white and has reddish color hair. The rum is valued at $14. CFS 19-57329
- 800 block Galway Lane, between June 25, 7 p.m. and June 26, 7:30 a.m. someone entered the unlocked black 2011 Toyota Camry and took numerous items. Most of the items were located on the street and collected and returned by neighbors. Missing is a black Victoria Secret backpack valued at $80. CRS 19-57194
- 5000 block Lavelle Drive, between June 25, 8 p.m. and June 26, 3:28 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a back pack with a Giant Foods logo. Inside were two medications, a pair of prescription RayBan sunglasses and a Juul vape valued at $20. The backpack is valued at $20. CFS 19-57303
- 5100 Blarney Street, on June 26, between 8:15 and 8:57 a.m., someone entered the truck and stole a black book bag that has red, white and blue tape on the handle and is valued at $50. Inside was a Bluetooth JPL speaker valued at $50, a pair of white Air Jordan shoes valued at $175, a brown leather wallet containing identification and other documents and $40. CFS 19-57202
- 5000 block MacNamara Drive, on June 26, between 3 and 3:08 a.m., two suspects entered the victim’s unlocked Toyota Corolla while parked in the driveway of the residence. Taken were $3 in coin and a Bluetooth radio adapter valued at $14. Two persons were seen on video. CFS 19-57388
- Walgreens Drugstore, 10600 Rollingwood Drive, on June 26, between 2:28 and 5:11 p.m., a male called the pharmacy, identified himself as a physician and placed two prescription orders for Suboxone on two days. The prescriptions were picked up at the store. CFS 19-57289
- 7200 block Runnymede Trail, between June 26, 10:30 p.m. and June 27, 8:45 a.m., someone tore the right front tire beyond repair. CFS 19-57540
- 2000 block Millgarden Drive, on June 27, between 4:09 and 4:30 p.m., the victim received an Instagram stating that the victim was awarded money for college and to provide the bank account number so money could be put into it. The victim complied and noticed that money was placed into the account. In a short time, all money that was deposited and the victim’s money, $2021, was withdrawn. CFS 19-57707
- 6700 block Ninth Corps Lane, between June 28, 6 p.m. and June 29, 9 a.m., someone stole the front license plate from the victim’s Nissan Versa while it was parked near the driveway. CFS 19-58345
- 5100 block Macnamara Drive, between June 28, 11 p.m. and June 29, 10 a.m., someone stabbed the front tire of the victim’s vehicle. The tire is valued at $200. CFS 19-58391
- Courthouse Road and Millgarden Drive, on June 29, between 1:09 and 1:25 a.m., the victim’s 2005 Infiniti became disabled and left for a short time. When the victim returned, the license plates were missing. CFS 19-58267
- 12500 block Greengate Road, between June 29, 6 p.m. and June 30, 5:30 a.m., someone stole the blue and gray 2002 4-door Hyundai Elantra from the driveway of the residence. It is valued at $1,000. CFS 19-58646
- Dairy Queen, 5115 Mudd Tavern Road, on June 30, between 7:54 and 10 p.m., the employee received a call from a male that identified himself as a company investigator who was investigating money shortages and told the victim to purchase gift cards from different stores. The employee bought a total of $5,454 in cards as instructed and gave the caller the numbers. 19-58845
- 11500 block Pasture Lane, on June 30, between 9:58 and 10:31 p.m., someone threw an object at a window breaking it. A vehicle was in the area at the time of the breakage but drove away. Later, the vehicle returned, and the occupants were identified. Cost to replace the window is estimated at $200. CFS 19-58846
- 10300 block Hillside Lane, stolen vehicle, on July 2 between 12:01 and 6 a.m., someone stole the black 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup from the front yard of the residence. It is valued at $12,000. CFS 19-59258
- 2800 block Lafayette Blvd, on July 2, between 12:10 and 7 a.m., unknown person(s) cut the four tires about an inch wide on the 2018 Dodge Station Wagon, flattening them. The tires were valued at $220. CFS19-58391
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny shoplift, on July 2, between 8:54 and 9:02 p.m., three black females grabbed large amounts of clothing and ran out of the store before closing time. No other descriptions were given, and the property is valued at $1,000. CFS 19-60944
- 100 block Hill Street, petit larceny, on July 3, between noon and 1 p.m., someone entered the victim’s room and took $300 rent money from a desk top. The victim had a husband and wife visit him; the victim had eye contact with the male, but the female stayed out of view of them. CFS 19-59783
- Belk Store, 3102 Plank Road, petit larceny, on July 3, between 8:15 and 9 p.m., a black male took a black Michael Kors backpack from a rack, went to the jewelry counter and took a Legion watch and went to the Michael Kors section. He took three bottles of cologne from the shelf and then left the store without paying. The value of the property is $205. CFS 19-60493
- Chancellor Vet Clinic, 11101 Gordon Road, grand larceny from auto, between July 3, 7 p.m. and July 4, 8 a.m., someone broke a door glass of the work van, stole work tools and vandalized the vehicle. Taken were two bags of tools, screw drivers, wrench sets, fluke meters, wire cutters, a field piece meter, a leak detector, three refrigeration gauges and ratchets and nut drivers. Value of these tools is $1,246. The door glass is valued at $100. CFS 19-60037
- 11600 block River Meadows Way, petit larceny from vehicle, between July 3, 4 p.m. and July 4, 1:46 p.m., someone stole the license plate from the 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle. The victim works in northern Virginia and the plate may have been taken there. Registration value is $35. CFS 19-60108
- 10000 block Windridge Road, grand larceny from automobile, between July 3, 9 p.m. and July 4, 12:30 p.m., someone entered the unlocked Toyota Tacoma. Taken was a black ASUS laptop tablet valued at $1,200, a laptop case valued at $60, three wireless adapters valued at $200, a ducky USB drive valued at $30 and a wireless adapter valued at $20. CFS 19-60102
- 5800 block Telluride Lane, vandalism, between July 3, 5:30 p.m. and July 7, 4 p.m., someone attempted to pry the right side cargo door glass of the 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van and caused the glass to break. Cost to replace the window is $150. CFS 19-61216
- BJ’s, 3985 Plank Road, on July 4, between 3:27 and 3:40 p.m., someone cut the security cables from two laptop computers and took them from the store. One is a silver Pro Book 11G2 valued at $389.99, and the other is a gray HP laptop valued at $279.99. CFS 19-60442
- WAWA, 4527 Plank Road, petit larceny other, on July 5, between 2:38 and 3:19 p.m., someone entered the generator shed located behind the store and stole the generator. The brand is Kristol, the color is unknown and is valued at $200. CFS 19-60506
- Indian Acres, 6437 Morris Road, petit larceny, on July 5, between 3:32 and 4:14 p.m., someone entered the unlocked blue Honda CRV vehicle and stole $200 and two key fobs from the right front seat. The fobs are valued at $200. CFS 19-60523
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on July 5, between 8:45 and 9 p.m., while the victim was having lunch, someone stole the victim’s black Coach purse containing a Walmart discount card, a bank card, driver’s license, Social Security card and a health card. A search was conducted and the manger viewed the video; it shows a male taking the wallet. The wallet is valued at $150. CFS 19-60663
- 4200 block Normandy Court, between July 5, 8 a.m. and July 6, 12:50 p.m., someone stole $75 and two Navy Federal Credit cards from the victim’s trousers pocket. The victim took off the trousers and left them on the bed. When the victim returned to the room, the money and cards were missing. Other tenants were asked if they took the money and cards, and all denied taking them. CFS 19-60794
- American Family Fitness, 10020 Southpoint Parkway Lane, grand larceny from building, between July 5, 6:30 and July 7, 4:30 p.m., someone stole a man’s wallet from the victim’s gym bag that he left outside of the locker room. The cards were used several times. CFS 19-61174
- 10900 block Peach Tree Drive, vandalism, July 6, between 1 and 5 p.m., someone keyed the left rear quarter panel of the 2005 Ford Focus. Cost estimate is $250. CFS 19-60902
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, grand larceny shoplift, on July 6, three black females were leaving the store with merchandise when the security officers confronted them. They dropped the merchandise, and they ran away. One of the females is described as being heavy set, light skin, wearing a gray jacket and a white shirt with a purple Nike Logo. Another is older with dark skin, short hair, a blue ball cap and a neon green jacket. The third is younger and has long black hair in a ponytail and wore a black shirt with white Adidas logo. Value of the stolen property is $1,817.94. CFS 19-60926
- 5700 block Woodbine Court, on July 6, between 10 a.m. and 7:19 p.m., unknown person(s) struck four mailboxes, completely destroying them. Each mailbox has a different replacement value. CFS 19-60929
- Chancellor Elementary School, on July 7, between 1:17 and 1:49 a.m., someone struck and shattered a window, causing an alarm to activate. The broken pane remained intact, and the inner pane was not damaged. CFS 19-61050
- 9500 block Hickory Hill Drive, defraud a cab, on July 8, between 2:02 and 2:34 a.m., a taxi cab passenger exited and ran away without paying for the fare. The suspect summoned the cab in the City of Fredericksburg. The driver told the passenger that the fare would be $60, and the passenger agreed. The suspect is a black female, 21 to 25 years; she wore gray sweat pants with a gray shirt and had a head wrap. CFS 19-61342
- Anytime Fitness, 7501 Graham St., petit larceny from building, on July 8, between 9:30 and 10:32 p.m., the victim placed the vehicle keys in slots provided by the gym while a customer works out. When the victim returned for the keys, they were not there. They are valued at $20. CFS 19-61639
- 300 block Green Arbor Drive, vandalism, between July 9, 11:12 p.m. and July 10, 12:01 a.m., someone struck the victim’s mailbox breaking it into pieces. The victim was able to see the striking vehicle. It is possibly a gray Dodge truck. Property value is $200. CFS 19-61953
