Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Loriella Park, 10910 Leavells Road, grand larceny from automobile, on March 29, between 6:10 and 8:05 p.m., someone stole a woman’s black Sak Roots leather wallet from the rear floorboard of the unlocked 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. In the wallet were two debit cards, a PNC debit card, two credit cards, two Target gift cards, a Visa gift card and two $2 bills. CFS 19-27908
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, petit larceny shoplift, on March 30, between 8:01 and 8:55 a.m., a male entered the store accompanied by two young children. He walked around the store and was not wearing a shirt. The male went to the beer cooler, took some beer containers, drank them in the store, hid the containers between merchandise and then left the store. Suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, and he had several tattoos on his chest and arms. He and the children left the store, and he did not pay for the beer. Beer is valued at $11.06. CFS 19-28003
- Massaponax High School, 8201 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny from building, on March 27, between 10:25 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., someone went through the victim’s backpack and stole a pair of size A7 jeans, valued at $42 and a silver ring valued at $100. CFS 19-27314
- 13400 West Catharpin Road, petit larceny from automobile, on March 28, between noon and 10:30 p.m., someone stole the Virginia State Inspection sticker from the victim’s auto while it was parked in front of the residence. The sticker cost is $16. CFS 19-27563
- 100 block West Melody Court, on March 27, between 3:41 and 5 p.m., the victim was driving the black 2017 GMC SUV west bound on route 207 when the victim noticed that the windshield was cracked. Cost to replace it is $200. CFS 19-27103
- 8300 block Musket Ridge Lane, fraud, on March 31, between 11:40 a.m. and 2:07 p.m., the victim was purchasing Duke play-off tickets and purchased some for $560. After the victim sent the money, all communication stopped between the victim and the seller. CFS 19-28330
- 11000 block Chesterwood Drive, fraud, on March 27, between 8:14 and 9:09 p.m., someone used the victim’s Chase Visa card account number to purchase food in Baltimore, Md. The victim’s bank representative called and inquired about the purchase. The amount charged is $22.32, and the victim is in possession of the card. CFS 19-27164
- 10500 block Tidewater Plains Drive, fraud, on April 2, between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., someone used the victim’s identity to obtain social services and gave a work location. The victim does not work there and has received a garnishment notice. CFS 19-28950
- Rescue Station 6, 5700 General Semmes Road, on March 27, between 12:01 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., someone caused damage to a storage shed door while attempting to force it open. Damage cost is $25. CFS 19-27028
- 2000 block Liberty Loop, vandalism, between March 26, 8:30 p.m., and March 27, 9:50 a.m., someone punctured the two right-side tires of the victim’s auto with an unknown object, and there was a long scratch along the right side from the front to the passenger door. CFS 19-26965
- 5500 block Larch Street, vandalism, between March 29, 9 p.m., and March 30, 10 a.m., unknown persons punctured the two right-side tires of the victim’s 2001 blue Dodge pickup and damaged several slats of the fence. Value of the tires is $400 and $20 for the slats. CFS 19-28021