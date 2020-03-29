Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on March 18, between 5 and 5:15 p.m., three male juveniles went to the toy aisle and picked a basketball goal and a pair of Hoverboard shoes. An adult male met the boys with a store cart and put the items in the cart and exited without paying. They boarded a new model, white Mercedes-Benz SUV and left. Value of the stolen merchandise is $376. CFS 20-27098
- Food Lion, 6320 Jefferson Davis Highway, on March 18, a female was observed by an employee attempting to purchase Green Dot gift cards with six counterfeit $50 bills. She is described as black, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, wearing a blue hat, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, workout style pants and slippers. The six counterfeit bills were confiscated. CFS 20-27120
- 1100 block Plume Court, someone entered the victim’s locked vehicle and stole $60 from the console. There was no visible damage to all doors or damage to the glass. CFS 20-26882
- 3200 block Mine Road, on March 19, at 9:09 p.m., someone stole the front license plate from the victim’s pickup truck. Registration value is $40. According to the victim the plate screws were tight. CFS 20-27500
- Bank of America, 7110 Harrison Road, on March 20, between 1:55 and 2:10 p.m., a female attempted to cash a $1,972.45 check using a false driver’s license. When questioned, the female became nervous and left the bank, leaving the license and check. She is black, 5’5”, about 45 years old, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. CFS 20-27724
- 7-11, 10100 Southpoint Parkway, on March 20, between 6 and 6:46 p.m., someone placed a card reading device on the inside of one of the fuel pumps. It is not known who placed it inside the pump. Others have been found at other stations by the company inspector. CFS 20-27800
- Fasmart, 11517 Tidewater Trail, on March 20, between 4:50 and 6:25 p.m., a male took two Muscle Milk drinks valued at $5 and exited the store without paying. He is black and in the past was banned from the store. CFS 20-27769
- 11600 block of Rowan Court, between March 21, 10 p.m., and March 22, 10 a.m., someone stole the victim’s black 2013 Buick Enclave. CFS 20-28175
- Fasmart, 11517 Tidewater Trail, on March 22, between 10:12 and 10:16 a.m., a male entered and took a cheese burger, French toast sandwich, filled a cup of soda and left the store without paying the $7.18. He is black, 50 to 60 years, 200 to 240 lbs, wore a blue sweatshirt, a T-shirt with 21 on it, and gray pants. He boarded a light blue 2000’s Mercedes sedan. CFS 20-28178
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
