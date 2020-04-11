Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5800 block Albin Court, between March 23, 7 p.m., and March 24, 1:40 p.m., someone entered the unlocked 2014 Kia Sorento and took $2 in change and a black Michael Kors book bag valued at $156. CFS 20-28719
- 5600 block Acree Ave., between March 23, 10 p.m., and March 24, 4:43 p.m., someone punctured the left rear tire of the victim’s blue Ford Fusion while parked in a parking area near the residence. The tire is a Goodyear Viva 3 tire valued at $81. CFS 20-28769
- 6400 block Marye Road, between March 24, 5:19 p.m., and March 25, 6:15 a.m., unknown person(s) vandalized the victims’ mailbox and five other mailboxes on the 5900 and 6200 blocks. CFS 20-82918
- Beulah Baptist Church, 5616 Arcadia Road, between March 24, 10 p.m., and March 25, 11 a.m., a neighbor noticed that the mailbox of the church had been vandalized. Damage is estimated at $75. CFS 20-29105
- Fasmart, 11517 Tidewater Trail, on March 25, between 6:27 and 8:31 a.m., a white male took two bottles of Johny Bootlegger, placed them in a pocket and then left the store without paying. Bottles are valued at $4.21. CFS 20-28941
- 100 block Gallimore Drive, on March 26, between 1:30 and 5:12 a.m., someone put two scratches in the rear bumper of the 2014 Dodge Charger. Damage is estimated at $50 CFS 20- 29231
- 400 block Tulip Poplar Lane, on March 26, between 3:18 and 4:07 p.m., someone removed a plywood panel from the damaged basement door and broke the glass of the entrance door. Some items were taken, and other items may be missing. CFS 20-29382
- 3400 block Maple Grove Drive, between March 26, 10 p.m., and March 27, 8 a.m., the deputy responded and picked up found property. The deputy found a name in the backpack and was able to return the property to the owner. CFS 20-29674
- 3200 block Waverly Drive, between March 26, 6:30 p.m., and March 27, 9 a.m., someone entered the locked 2014 Jeep Wrangler and stole the victim’s wallet containing $632. The victim located the wallet without the money a short distance away. CFS 20-29568
- 9800 block Gunston Hall Road, between March 27, 5:30 p.m., and March 28, 10 a.m., someone entered the open garage door and stole a yellow 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle. It is valued at $2,500. CFS 20-29947
- 10700 block of Heatherwood Drive, on March 28, between 2:23 p.m., and 3:54 p.m., a male took the victim’s bicycle from the driveway of the residence. In reviewing the victim’s Ring camera, the recording reveals a white or Hispanic male taking the bicycle. He was wearing a light color hoodie and jeans. The bicycle is a red “Next 24” Gauntlet boys bicycle valued at $124. CFS 20-29866
- 700 block Maple Grove Drive, between March 29, 7 p.m., and March 30, 5:02 a.m., someone stole the locked, white 2014 Subaru Crosstrek from the driveway of the residence. It is valued at $11,000. CFS 20-30396
- 5900 block Concord Drive, on March 30 between 1 and 9:45 a.m., someone broke into the locked vehicle and stole a work bag containing a work badge and keys. The valuable tools and money were not taken. No visible damage or pry marks were found. CFS 20-30442
- 100 block Pegram Lane, on March 30, between 9:18 and 9:38 p.m., either someone stole or the Virginia Dealer license plate was lost from the company owned, white 2005 Astro Van. CFS 20-30638
- 8600 block Oldham Road, on March 30, between 4 and 5 p.m., the victim received a call from the credit union regarding an attempt to withdraw monies from the victim’s account. The suspect used the victim’s name, date of birth and Social Security Number. CFS 20-30627
- 10600 block Seven Oaks Drive, on March 30, between 11:09 a.m., and 12:13 p.m., the victim family moved out of the house, and while they were away someone entered and punctured a wall with a BB gun or a screwdriver. CFS 20-30471
- 5700 block Cambridge Drive, on March 30, between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m., someone used the victim’s bank account to charge the purchase of a Dell computer valued at $1,649.15. The delivery address is in Hampton. CFS 20-30712
- Benchmark Motors, 10801 Tidewater Trail, between March 30, 7 p.m., and March 31, 11:30 a.m., unknown person(s) caused damage to a 2003 Jaguar, a 2000 Jeep and a 2008 Dodge. The three vehicles’ taillights were damaged and the Jeep’s water line was cut. CFS 20-30809
- Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road, on March 31, between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m., a female concealed two mangos. When approached by a store employee she exited the store and boarded a Honda four-door and drove away. She is black, late 30s, 5’5 to 5’7”, between 180 and 200 pounds. CFS 20-30861
- Dollar General, 5720 Courthouse Road, on March 31, between 5:35 and 6:02 p.m., a female was seen concealing merchandise valued at $6.95 and walking out without paying. She was accompanied by a black male who paid for items he picked. He would not identify the suspect. CFS 20-30888
- 5900 block Sheraton Circle, between April 1, 4 p.m., and April 2, 10:21 a.m., unknown persons cut the cable lock and took three bicycles. One is a black mountain bike, 29”, valued at $500, a green Schwinn 24” mountain bike valued at $500 and a 26” purple Schwinn female Cruiser valued at $400. CFS 20-31359
- Northern Tool & Equipment, 3609 Plank Road, on April 2, between 8:26 and 8:36 a.m., a male filled a cart with merchandise and put on a pair of Gravel Gear men’s boots and headed toward the exit when an employee who was watching him made a comment to him. The male then walked out of the store while wearing the boots valued at $90. The male is black and boarded a silver Saturn Ion. The plates returned to another vehicle. CFS 20-31321
- Family Dollar, 10744 Tidewater Trail, on April 4, between 3 and 3:56 p.m., a female came shopping with two children. The children ate chips, ice cream and drinks. When the female went to pay, she refused to pay for what the children consumed. They boarded a black Chrysler with Virginia registration. CFS 20-31967
- 8300 block Seays Road, on April 4, between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., an unknown person(s) removed the siding from the back of the victims’ storage shed and took two chain saws valued at $200 each and a pole saw valued at $100. CFS 20-31480
- 6400 block Morris Road, between August 2019 and April 5, someone broke into the victim’s trailer through the front door by cutting the screen and breaking the door glass. Nothing appeared to be taken. CFS 20-32181
- Hampton Inn, 4800 Market St., on April 6, between 3 and 8 a.m., someone stole 48 U.S. Morgan silver dollars from the victim’s hotel room. The victim had a visitor/tenant until the victim escorted him out of the room. The victim went out and after returning noticed that 48 of the silver dollars were missing. They are estimated from $480 to millions, according to the victim. CFS 20-32403
- 7800 block Curtis Lane, on April 6, between 6:34 and 7:46 p.m., someone went to the victim’s mailbox, opened the package and stole an AR 15 firearm muzzle brake/Fake Suppressor valued at $59.99. CFS-20-32546
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
