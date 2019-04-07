Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 11500 block Spencer Court, breaking and entering, on March 23, between 5 and 10 p.m., someone forced and damaged a doggie door by reaching in and unlocking the door. Nothing appeared to be missing. CFS 25849
- 9300 block Mill Pond Road, larceny from vehicle, on March 23, between 1 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., unknown persons entered vehicles in front of the residence. The victims were attending a party when four unknown and uninvited males joined in. The tenant asked them to leave. One of the victims went outside and noticed that two unlocked vehicles were entered, and some property was taken. Missing is a black wallet containing a Navy Credit Union debit card and $15; from the other vehicle taken was $200 from a wallet. Taken is a black and white Air Max shoes valued at $180. Suspects are three black males and a white male. CFS 19-25644
- 9800 block Bartley Court, larceny, between March 21, 12:01 a.m. and March 24, 9 p.m., someone stole the license plate from the rear of the 2007 Jeep. Registration value is $40. CFS 19-26137
- Unit block Edison Court, larceny, on March 26, between 4:40 and 4:45 p.m., neighbors of the victim saw two white males near the neighbors’ residence opening two packages. They looked inside, then dropped the packages and left riding on scooters. The neighbors kept the packages and returned them to the neighbors. Both are white males in their early teens with dirty blond hair. One juvenile wore a bluish green hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans and rode a small foot-powered scooter with orange wheels. The packages were returned by the neighbors. CFS 19-26829
- 6900 block Wild Turkey Drive, missile at auto, on March 23, between 12:38 and 2:48 a.m., the victim was driving when something struck the vehicle. The victim stopped to check the vehicle and noticed that someone had thrown an egg at the door of the vehicle. CFS 19-25547
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, fraud, on March 24, at 4:07 p.m., a male attempted to underpay the cashier for two television sets valued at $899. He gave the cashier money and the cashier counted and told the male he needed more money. The male took the money back and counted and hid some of it on the bottom side of the wallet then gave the money back to the suspect. Suspect is a Hispanic male 5’7”, 120 lbs. CFS 19-26032
- 10000 block Shadowridge Court, vandalism, on March 20, between noon and 5 p.m.; someone smashed the rear right door glass with an unknown object. Nothing was taken from the white Chevrolet Malibu. CRS 19-24715
- Indian Acres, 6437 Morris Road, vandalism, between March 23, 5 p.m. and March 24, noon, someone entered the shed by forcing the door open and scattering the contents. It is not known if anything is missing. The owner is out of town. CFS 19-25962
- Home Depot, 5771 Plank Road, vandalism, on March 24, between 6:18 and 7 p.m., someone used a sharp object to scratch the victim’s 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the tailgate and other places. Damage is estimated at $200. CFS 19-26090
- 5700 block Hams Ford Road, vandalism, on March 24, between 3:48 and 5:10 p.m., someone damaged the glass on the house deck, the floor was caved in, and two doors are damaged. The owner is away for a few days. No estimate on the damage. CFS 19-26025
- 9000 block Smiths Bend Road, vandalism, between March 25 7 p.m. and 26, 2 p.m., someone pulled the outside air conditioner power box away from the wall and removed the face plate. CFS 19-26707
- 10800 block Stacy Run, between March 25, 10 p.m. and March 26, 12:55 p.m., someone punctured the two right side tires of a blue 2009 Chevrolet pickup and a silver 2014 Honda 4-door. Property value is $150 per vehicle. CFS 19-26646