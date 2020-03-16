Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5500 block Slater Street, on March 2, between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., someone entered a disabled vehicle and stole a car title, personal papers and driver’s license. CFS 20-22054
- 10400 block Running Cedar Lane, between noon March 2, and 2 p.m. March 3, the victim answered an ad and was hired. The victim completed a research task and was mailed two checks totaling $3,905 and was told to purchase four $500 Visa Cards and to give the card numbers to the employer. The victim complied, took the two checks to the bank and was informed that the checks were fraudulent. CFS 20-22056
- 5500 block Slater Street, between 4:30 p.m. March 2 and 3:30 p.m. March 3, someone entered an unlocked shed and stole a Husqvarna 435 chain saw valued at $500. CFS 20-22042
- Keswick Drive and Robert E. Lee Drive, between 5 p.m. March 2 and 6:30 a.m. March 3, unknown persons entered two buildings under construction and spray painted graffiti. The cost to repair the damage is $2,000. CFS 20-21831
- Southern Select, 10911 Courthouse Road, on March 3, between 1 and 1:40 p.m., someone stole the Virginia State Inspection sticker from a vehicle shortly after the vehicle was inspected. CFS 20-22591
- Jefferson Davis Highway and Commonwealth Drive, between 7 p.m. March 3 and 7 p.m. March 4, the victim was towing a trailer with a Volkswagen Jetta to a storage area. The business had closed, and the victim towed the trailer to a pull-off area and left it overnight and unsecured. When the victim returned the next day, it was not there. It is valued at $3,000. CFS 20-22250
- 3900 block Plank Road, on March 4, between 3:43 and 4:54 p.m., unknown persons fabricated company payroll and business checks and cashed them, totaling over $3,600. CFS 20-22317
- 11400 block August Court, between 9 p.m. March 5 and 7 a.m. March 6, the victim left a vehicle unlocked, and someone stole three tool bags. One bag is valued at $1,000; the other bag is valued at $1,500; and a duct bag and tools are valued at $1,100. CFS 20-2313
- 10500 block Sunflower Court, between 4 p.m. March 5 and 9 a.m. March 7, someone stole the Virginia license plate from the front of a 2011 Toyota Sienna. CFS 20-23351
- 12000 block Old Salem Church Road, on March 6, between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked and running 2012 Kia Forte while a victim went inside the building. Taken were a Nokia cellphone valued at $100 and a brown leather shoulder purse containing $100 and a NFCU credit card. CFS 20-22842
- 10000 block Southpoint Parkway, on March 6, between 8:06 and 9:39 a.m., someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a Michael Kors cross-body purse valued at $150 that contained a Coach wallet valued at $110, a cellphone valued at $1,200, a driver’s license and personal papers and credit cards. Two $500 gift cards were purchased with the victim’s card. CFS 20-22847
- Holiday Inn Express, 5422 Jefferson Davis Highway, between March 6, 5 p.m., and March 8, 1 p.m., someone stole the front New Jersey license plate from the victim’s 2010 Kia while parked on the hotel property. CFS 20-23642
- Verizon Wireless Southpoint, 5426 Jefferson Davis Highway, on March 9, between 3 and 3:17 p.m., a male entered and cut the security cable attached to a white Apple series 5 Samsung S10 phone and left the store. It is valued at $499. The male is black and wore a red snap cap, black hoodie and red tennis shoes. CFS 20-23958
- ADCOMM-Sprint, 3500 Plank Road, on March 9, between 3:45 and 3:52 p.m., a male entered and stole a Google Pixel 4XL cellphone valued at $929. The male is black, mid 20s, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants and a black beanie. CFS 20-23983
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on March 9, between 3:44 and 3:52 p.m., a male placed an Asus Predator computer valued at $498 and an HP 22 all-in-one computer valued at $399, in a store cart and cut off the spider wrap anti-theft device. He left through the garden exit and boarded a black Nissan Altima with Virginia registration. CFS 20-24007
- Bojangles, 9815 Hospital Blvd., on March 9, between 9 and 9:05 p.m., the victim was inside the restaurant, and someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole a tan purse containing a driver’s license, a Wells Fargo credit card and a Capital One credit card. CFS 20-24099
- 11203 Old Leavells Road, on March 9, between 10:30 and 11:50 p.m., someone struck a mailbox post with an unknown object, causing the wood post to split. It will cost $80 to repair. CFS 20-24105
- 6500 Wagon Drive, between March 9, 2:30 p.m., and March 10, 1:07 a.m., someone stole the victim’s 2018 blue and black Yamaha motorcycle from in front of the residence. It is valued at $17,000. CFS 20-24139
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
