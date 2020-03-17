Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
Selective Auto Sales, 8700 Jefferson Davis Highway, on March 10, between 12:05 and 9 a.m., someone stole a 15 straps, the spare trailer tire and wheel, and the safety pin. Total value for the stolen items is $570. CFS 20-24236
6600 block Preston Lane, on March 10, between 4:41 and 6:44 p.m., the victim was driving near a school bus when a juvenile passenger threw an object out of a window, and it struck the lower left area of the windshield. Cost to replace the windshield of the gray Toyota Corolla and the damage to the hood is $500. CFS 20-24382
Mission BBQ, 3515 Plank Road, on March 11, between 2:45 and 3:41 p.m., someone stole the victim’s white 2013 Cadillac Escalade displaying Texas license plates while parked in the lot. It is valued at $22,950. CRS 20-24708
8000 Bridgewood Court, on March 11, between 6:12 and 7:36 p.m., someone stole a wedding ring valued at $530 and a Canon power shop SX120 camera valued at $256. CFS 20-24792
Sheetz, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on March 11, between 12:53 and 12:55 a.m., a male passed a counterfeit $100 to get two packs of cigarettes and a lighter and received $86 in change. He is described as black, 6’, with short facial hair, and wearing a red hat, blue jacket, shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes. CFS 20-24491
Dollar General, 10611 Spotsylvania Ave., on March 12, between 10:30 and 10:39 a.m., a black male attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill by making a $22 purchase. The cashier detected the counterfeit bill and confiscated it. He wore a black hoodie with white letters on the sleeves. CFS 20-24976
WAWA, 199 Falcon Drive, between March 12, 10:47 a.m., and March 13, 10:52 a.m., two persons passed counterfeit $100 bills. The male entered first, purchased food items and paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and exited. A black female entered and ordered food items, paid with a counterfeit $100 bill and went outside, where the two boarded a silver Lincoln four-door sedan and then left. CFS 20-25301
7–11, 10740 Tidewater Trail, on March 13, between 9:56 and 9:58 p.m., a male took an extendable back scratcher and concealed it. It is valued at $5.99. The male is black, medium complexion, 25 to 35 years, 5’7” to 5’9”, with a black goatee/beard, and wearing glasses, a gray and yellow hat with “Batman,” a gray beige sweater, black shorts and New Balance shoes. He left in a blue 2005 Mazda. CFS 20-25609
9200 block Isle of Laurels, between March 13, 6 p.m., and March 14, 10 a.m., someone stole irons, two drivers, a Titleist golf bag and a Vortex rain suit from the unlocked 2001 Volvo station wagon. The equipment is valued at $1,080. CFS 20-25703
4400 Lesesne Drive, between March 14, 4 p.m., and March 15, 12:20 p.m., someone stole the victim’s 9mm Springfield XD compact from the bed of the truck. The firearm was in a black holster valued at $50. CFS 20-25993
10900 block Kirtley Lane, between March 15, 5 p.m., and March 16, 7 a.m., someone went to the rear of the residence where the victim’s gray 2000 Nissan Altima was parked and slashed the four tires causing them to go flat. They are valued at $400. CFS 20-26285
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.