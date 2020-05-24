Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 10900 block Ashby Drive, on May 13, between 8:01 and 8:50 p.m., someone used the victim’s Navy Federal Credit Card account to charge $388 to the card. The item was sent to an address in Upper Darby, Pa. CFS 20-42607
- Walmart 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on May 14, between 2:48 and 3 p.m., the victim used the bathroom and placed a wallet on the paper dispenser and forgot it. The wallet is a black faux leather wallet with a gold Harry Potter logo and contained the victim’s driver’s license, a firearm concealed carry permit and several credit cards. CFS 20-42814
- Platinum Land and Finance, 420 Hudgins Road, on May 14, between 4:07 and 4:56 p.m., the victim reported two Virginia State Inspection stickers missing from two vehicles. CFS 20-42830
- CVS Lafayette, 4501 Lafayette Blvd., on May 15, between 5:24 and 5:50 p.m., three black females took 33 allergy medications from display shelves, concealed them and left the store. The medications are valued at $1,345.77. CFS 20-43211
- CVS Courtland, 9767 Courthouse Road, on May 15, between 6:02 and 6:15 p.m., three females went to a medication display aisle, concealed a large assortment of allergy medications valued at $2,058.26 and then left. They are described as black, heavy set and wearing black clothing; they boarded a dark color minivan driven by a white male. CFS 20-43204
- 14200 block of Chase Court, on May 16, between 8:05 and 9:40 a.m., unknown person collected the packages from mailboxes, opened one and took a pair of dark blue and black Crocs shoes valued at $35. CFS 20-43327
