Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Reported at 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, between May 19, 6:39 a.m., and May 20, 12:39 p.m., someone used the victim’s PNC debit card and charged $522.74. CFS 20-44577
- 12200 block Longstreet Drive, between May 19, 9 a.m., and May 21, 11:15 p.m., someone stole a silver Mac Book Pro from inside the victim’s automobile. The victim was at a few locations and believes it was taken then. The laptop has a cracked gray hard cover and is valued at $1,000. CFS 20-45008
- 7900 block Lake Anna Parkway, on May 20, between 7 and 7:45 p.m., someone purchased two $500 American Express gift cards after being told to do so by a representative of Bemis Grant Foundation. The fraudster convinced the victim that in return the victim would receive $50,000. CFS 20-44753
- 11800 block Belfonte Road, on May 21, between 7 and 8:30 a.m., someone has been vandalizing mailboxes in the neighborhood. The victim’s box was damaged and was hanging from the post. Another mailbox was damaged and another hanging on the side of the post. CFS 20-44810
- 10600 block Holleybrooke Drive, on May 21, between 11 a.m. and 4:33 p.m., the caller told the victim that a grandson was in jail on an assault charge and his lawyer’s fee was $6,500. The victim sent the money to another account. CFS 44923
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 23, between 10:25 and 10:42 a.m., a male entered with a bag, walked around putting items in it and left the store. He is white and wore a white T-shirt, gray shorts, black jacket and a black baseball cap. CFS 20-45469
- Fas Mart, 9815 Courthouse Road, on May 23, between 1:22 and 1:32 p.m., the victim was outside the store and placed a gray bag on top of the ice machine and went inside to use the restroom. When the victim returned, the bag was missing. It contained a camouflage design men’s wallet containing a Virginia identification card, Social Security card and a hotel room key. CFS 20-45519
- Sheetz, 9825 Hospital Blvd., between May 23, 8:53 p.m., and May 24, 12:51 a.m., a female entered and purchased two $250 AMEX gift cards and two packs of cigarettes, and she paid with 27 counterfeit $20 bills totaling $540. They left in a black Dodge Challenger. CFS 20-45636
- 8300 block Shirley Road, between May 24, noon, and May 25, 8 a.m., someone stole two no trespass signs mounted on wooden posts on private property. They are valued at $20. CFS 20-46011
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 25, between 3:50 and 4:15 p.m., a male concealed a gallon of milk, beef jerky, a candy bar and a cold coffee drink, valued at $26, and then left the store without paying. He is white, 5’6”, about 50 years, 140 to 150 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and driving a white Cadillac SUV. CFS 20-46266
- 5200 block Debon Lane, on May 26, between 2:47 and 2:54 p.m., someone stole a yellow and black 12-inch compound miter saw from the unlocked white Ford van while the victim was working nearby. It is valued at $499. CFS 20-46425
- Carpet House, 4901 Jefferson Davis Highway, on May 26, between 2:22 and 3:31 p.m., someone stole a Porter Cable pancake air compressor from the victim’s enclosed trailer while the victim was working nearby. Suspect is a white male, 5’10” to 6’ wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. He was seen near another vehicle trying the door. The suspect was first seen walking in the area and later returned in a white Ford truck with ladder rack and ladders. CFS 20-46416
- Shawn’s Smokehouse and BBQ, 7019 Harrison Road, on May 26, between 3:31 and 3:49 p.m., someone stole a kit of lights from the victim’s tractor-trailer that were for the truck. The kit is valued at $200. CFS 20-46441
- 11000 block Gordon Road, on May 26, between 8:45 and 9:02 p.m., someone cut a portion of the victims’ fence to cut across the victims’ property and get to a nearby store. Cost to repair the fence is $200. CFS 20-46543
- M.D. Medical Office, 106 Falcon Drive, on May 29, between 7:32 and 7:37 p.m., the victim left a power washer connected to the water faucet at the rear of the building. When the victim returned the following day, it was not there. The video shows a white make disconnecting the washer. It is valued at $425. CFS 20-47669
- 3400 block Hilliard Court, on May 29, between 7:50 and 8:15 p.m., someone stole 12 bags of mulch and four pieces of lattice valued at $48 from the back of the victims’ truck while parked at the residence. CFS 20-47605
- 4200 block Artillery Ridge Road, between May 29, 9 p.m., and May 31, someone struck the victims’ mailbox and destroyed it. It is valued at $300. CFS 20-47671
- Unit block Waucoma Trail, on May 30, between 2:45 and 6:18 p.m., someone stole a Fed-Ex delivered package from the front porch of the residence. The value of the contents is $300. CFS 20-47783
- Liberty Pawn and Gold, 616 Stoney Creek Drive, on May 31, between 10:57 and 10:59 p.m., someone broke into the shop and broke a glass counter display case. Nothing appeared to be missing. CFS 20-48143
- USMANI Motor Cars, 4601 Lassen Lane, on May 31, between 9:52 and 9:55 p.m., unknown person(s) threw a rock through the office window and broke a side window of a 2019 Nissan truck. Windshields were smashed on a 2012 Jeep, a 2019 Hyundai, a 2016 Ford and a 2015 BMW. Each windshield is valued at $200. The office window is valued at $1,000. CFS 20-48206
- 11800 block Clarence Drive, between May 31, 6 p.m., and June 1, 9 a.m., an unknown person entered the unlocked vehicle and took two wallets from a purse. One wallet is a women’s zippered, baby blue Kate Spade brand containing a debit and a credit card, a Virginia driver’s license and a Social Security card. The other is a black Coach bi-fold women’s wallet. CFS 20-48222
- Publix Supermarket, 9601 Jefferson Davis Highway, on June 1, between 3:52 and 4:54 p.m., the victim mentioned to a customer that he entered through a prohibited door and the male insulted her. An argument started, and the victim’s husband came to the scene. He was assaulted by the male. The suspect left the store accompanied by an unknown female and boarded a white Cadillac. The suspect is white, wearing a mask, a two-tone blue and black shirt, blue jeans, and a black and white baseball cap. CFS 20-48355
