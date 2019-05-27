Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Macy’s, 3102 Plank Road, on May 15, between 7:04 and 7:55 p.m., a male and two females walked around, filled a bag with merchandise and placed it under a stroller. Other merchandise was taken into a dressing room, and when they exited they left the store. The three are black; the male is average build and wore black pants and had black braids. One female is heavy set with blond braids, a jean jacket, a white Adidas T-shirt and gray pants. The other female is average build and wore a blue shirt, a gray jacket and black pants. CFS 19-43167
- 11500 block Accord Court, larceny from auto, between May 15, 11 p.m., and May 16, 3:11 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet. The wallet contained credit cards, a driver’s license, Social Security card and other papers. The wallet is valued at $1. CFS 19-43446
- AT&T, 9909 Southpoint Parkway, grand larceny, on May 16, between 3:19 and 4:59 p.m., a black male and female wanted to see two iPhone XS Max model phones. When the clerk brought the two new boxed phones, the male and female took a phone and ran out of the store. The male has a high pitched voice; the female is taller than the male and has long fingernails and long dread braids. Both are in their 20s. Each phone is valued at $1,250. CFS 19-43472
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on May 17, between 2 and 3:35 p.m., a customer paid at the self-checkout, withdrew $40 from the built-in cash machine, left the store and forgot the money. The victim returned, but the money was not there. CFS 19-43831
- Perfect Pollo, petit larceny, 11503 Tidewater Trail, on May 17, between 1:30 and 1:50 a.m., a male was seen taking two plastic flower pots and an assortment of flowers from the outside dining area. Value of all items is $50. CFS 19-43769
- United Parcel Service, 11500 Shannon Drive, breaking and entering, between May 18, 7 p.m. and May 19, 7:30 p.m., unknown person(s) entered the truck delivery area and opened parcels. At this time it is not known what was taken due to the amount of opened parcels. CFS 19-44531
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, fraud, on May 20, between 11:06 and 11:43 a.m., a couple entered and the female handed the male a shopping bag. They placed merchandise in a cart and then returned the merchandise at customer service desk. He used an old receipt to return the merchandise and received $49.20. Once outside he was asked to come inside and the male ran away. Both persons are white. He is thin, average height, brown hair, tan baseball hat, blue short-sleeve shirt and black tennis shoes. The female is thin build, average height and long straight brown hair worn in a ponytail. She wore a long olive drab shirt with sleeves and the rest of the shirt was light gray and tied at the bottom corner. CFS 19-44705
- 12500 block Five Mile Road, vandalism, between May 20, 9 p.m., and May 21, 10:10 a.m., someone threw a beer bottle at the 2012 Ford Mustang while parked in the driveway. Cost to repair it is $300. CFS 19-45113
- Victoria’s Secret, 3102 Plank Road, shoplift, on May 21, between 1:20 and 1:27 p.m., two black males entered and went to different aisles. One male called the sales clerk and asked about some wares. The clerk realized that she was being distracted and turned to see the other black male taking clothing and putting it in a large plastic bag. The two males ran out of the store carrying the bag and clothing. The suspects are black in their early 20s, wearing dark glasses. One male wore a white shirt, and the other wore a red shirt. An estimate on the value of stolen merchandise is $2,025.75. CFS 19-45228
- Plank Road and Elys Ford Road, assault, on May 21, between 2:05 and 2:15 p.m., the elderly victim was driving and passed a pickup truck towing a vehicle and the driver motioned the sign of the finger at him. At the next intersection, the two males in the truck exited and also the victim. The driver struck the victim, and he defended himself. The other male in the truck became involved, and the victim fell to the ground. A motorcyclist stopped and assisted the victim, keeping the males from beating the victim. The suspect driver is a white male about 40-years old, wearing a green shirt and had dark short hair. The passenger is a white male in his late 20s. The victim received several facial injuries. CFS 19-45288
