Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Gabe’s Department Store, 3501 Plank Road, petit larceny shoplift, on May 21, between 5:33 and 5:46 p.m., two males went to an aisle and took merchandise, stuffing pants and shirts and other items into a book bag. The white male ran out of the store, and the black male carried the book bag. He stopped, and the white male yelled to run and the black male ran out of the store. Value of the stolen property is $64.94. CFS 19-45312
- 10500 block Guilderland Court, vandalism, on May 23, between 8:26 and 9:35 p.m., an unknown person threw a rock through a window in the front of the residence and threw another rock through a window in the rear of the residence. Cost to replace them is $300. CFS 19-46109
- 3600 block Timber Ridge Drive, fraud, between May 23, 10:49 a.m. and May 24, 11: 57 a.m., the victim received a phone call from a male identifying himself as Officer Kevin Harper, who said he was with the Social Security Office and that the victim’s accounts were being used in drug trafficking and money laundering of $5 million. The fraudster let the victim talk with a police officer named Marshall who gave the phone number of the Fredericksburg Police Department as his phone number. The victim was instructed to get $20,000 in gift cards. The victim complied and gave the card numbers to the caller. CFS 19-46291
- Sunglass Hut, 3102 Plank Road, petit larceny shoplift, on May 24, between 7:49 and 7:51 p.m., a female entered and went to the Versace section. She stayed for a minute and then took a black pair of Versace glasses and left the store without paying. The glasses are valued at $270. The employee recognized the suspect from a previous larceny. She is black and was wearing a light blue shirt, a light color pair of jeans with rips, and sandals. CFS 19-46486
- Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875, 11309 Tidewater Trail, on May 28, between 8:08 and 9:40 p.m., someone used a counterfeit $100 bill on a bingo game. CFS 19-48010
- Gourmeltz, 10013 Jefferson Davis Highway, fraud scam, on May 28, between 9 a.m. and noon, a male called and said he represented Dominion Energy. He demanded $999. The victim made the payment as instructed, but the caller said $1,300 was due to be current. The victim realized that it was a scam and hung up. CFS 19-47891
