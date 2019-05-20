Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 7-11 Stores, 10740 Tidewater Trail, shoplift, on May 8, between 9:45 and 10 p.m., a Hispanic male took three energy drinks and placed them in a store basket. He went to the cashier and paid for an item but not for the energy drinks, then he left the store. He wore a black zip hoodie, gray cut-off shorts, white T-shirt and white tennis shoes. The drinks are valued at $11.34. CFS 19-40901
- 7300 block Deer Ridge Way, fraud, on May 8, between 12:01 a.m. and 1:17 p.m., someone used the victim’s Virginia Credit Union Debit Card and withdrew $300. CFS 19-40715
- Belk, 3102 Plank Road, shoplift, on May 9, between 7:55 and 8:44 p.m., a black male concealed $89 worth of men’s socks and $48 worth of perfumes and left the store without paying. He is 6’ to 6’2”, dreads, and wore an all-orange color outfit. CFS 19-41248
- FAS MART, 8905 Courthouse Road, shoplift, on May 10, between 8:58 and 9:37 a.m., a female took two boxes of BC powder valued at $7, placed them in a pocket and left the store without paying. CFS 19-41382
- Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, brandish a gun, on May 10, at 1:25 a.m., the victim was exiting Lowe’s and was behind a gray Nissan. Both vehicles exited and turned left, headed to Courthouse Road and right on Courthouse. The victim had passed the Nissan, and when the victim reached and turned on to Hood Drive the Nissan driver brandished a firearm and waved it at the victim then drove away. CFS 19-41327
- 6300 block Tree Haven Lane, grand larceny from building, on May 10, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., someone stole a Taurus GMEXCEL 9 mm semi auto pink handle and black slide handgun that was under a mattress in the home. It is valued at $300. CFS 19-42090
- Public Storage, 4720 Business Drive, grand larceny, on May 10, between 7:30 and 8 p.m., someone entered the rented storage space and stole an 18”, 10 carat yellow gold white Indian ruby necklace having approximately 8 carats of rubies. It is valued at $800. CFS 19-41771
- Marshall’s Department Store, 9779 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny, on May 10, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., the victim was shopping for shoes and removed both shoes to try on a new pair. While trying a new pair, someone stole the victim’s worn shoes. They are size 7 ½, black Simpson pumps with designer holes and are valued at $29.99. CFS 19-41641
- Wal-Mart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, pass counterfeit money, on May 11, between 11:24 a.m. and 12:26 p.m., a customer paid $75.18 with a counterfeit $100 bill. CFS 19-41822
- Indian Acres, 6437 Morris Road, vandalism, on May 11, between 10:31 and 11:06 a.m., someone damaged the campers’ skylight window located on the roof of the camper. Cost to repair it is $200. CFS 19-41776
- 11700 block Wilderness Park Drive, vandalism, between May 11, 10 p.m. and May 12, 7 a.m., someone struck the mailbox causing the post to split downward, and the mailbox was separated from its stand and knocked to the ground. It is valued at $100. CFS 19-42118
- 200 block Creek Lane, breaking and entering, on May 12, between 3:55 and 4:33 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vacant house under repairs and stole a red Milwaukee nail gun, an air compressor, a gray Porter Cable brand skill saw, a red weed eater, various hammers, pry bars and a yellow DeWALT drill. Total cost of the tools is $900. CFS 19- 42158
- 3700 block Caryle Court, shoot at dwelling, on May 13, between 9 a.m. and 12:03 p.m., someone fired an air gun at the window pane breaking the glass. It is valued at $100. CFS 19-42352
- Aldi Food Store, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, shoplift, on May 14, between 12:29 and 12:34 p.m., a male and female took food items and left without paying. The male took a bunch of bananas and a package of cinnamon buns; the female took an unknown item. They left the store without paying. Value of the stolen items is $4. The male and female are white. He is 30 to 40 years, and wore a white and blue shirt, jeans, brown hair. She is 30 to 40 years, wore a purple shirt, and had brown pants. CFS 19-042712
- Hall Precision and Gun Smithing, 5320 Plank Road, breaking and entering, on May 15, between 2:19 and 2:24 a.m., someone broke a window and entered the business. The suspect broke the glass gun display case and took nine handguns, three rifle stocks and then left building. Value of the stolen property is $3,340. CFS 19-42902
