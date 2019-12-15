Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 5800 block Massey Road, on Nov. 25, between 6 and 6:05 p.m., the victim received a call from a male who said he worked for the FBI and asked for the victim’s date of birth, Social Security number and the name of the bank. The victim complied and then realized that it was a scam and stopped talking. CFS 19-108584
- 6300 block Hot Spring Lane, on Nov. 26, between 12:59 and 1:41 a.m., someone threw an object at the rear windshield of the silver Ford 500 causing it to shatter and make a large hole on the glass. CFS 19-108679
- ABC Store, 10857 Tidewater Trail, on Nov. 27, between 4:27 and 4:49 p.m., a white female chose a bottle of Senator Club and put it down the front of her trousers and then left the store. The half pint is valued at $2.99. CFS 19-109250
- 10400 block Meadowview Drive, on Nov. 27, between 9 and 9:30 p.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a black Nautica woman’s purse valued at $50. In it were credit cards, a work visa, Social Security card and debit cards. CFS 19-109361
- 6300 block Five Mile Centre Park, on Nov. 27, between 3:29 and 4 p.m., a male had a shirt tapered and paid the $40 charge with a non-sufficient check. CFS 19-109219
- 10600 block Bent Tree Drive, between Nov. 27, 8 p.m., and Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m., someone stole a Sonar animal deterrent device from the victim’s back yard. The equipment is valued at $23 and the theft is an ongoing. CFS 19-110205
- 11700 block Newbury Court, on Nov. 28, between 1:32 and 1:40 a.m., a neighbor’s camera recorded a male entering a neighbor’s automobile. Suspect is possibly a Hispanic male wearing a dressy white shirt. Taken is a box of Marlboro Lite cigarettes valued at $6.20. CFS 19-109403
- Sheetz Station, 5015 Mudd Tavern Road, on Nov. 28, at 3:33 p.m., two males took five cases of beer and did not pay for it. The beer is valued at $100.50. One suspect is a white male with blond hair and facial hair, in his mid 20s, wearing a brown jacket and dark pants. The other is a black male in his late 20s, wearing a black shirt and black pants. CFS 19-109509
- 10600 block Post Oak Road, between Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m., and Dec. 1, 3 p.m., someone punctured the outsides of both rear tires on the green 1999 Ford Ranger. CFS 19-110341
- 10800 block Chancellorsville Drive, on Nov. 29, between 3 and 3:30 p.m., unknown person(s) fired BB gun(s) at the front of the home striking two windows. Damage costs is $600. CFS 19-109782
- Marquee Cinema, 5800 Southpoint Center Blvd., on Nov. 29, between 9:22 and 11:32 p.m., someone stole a Children’s Cancer Research donation container that was full with approximately $250 in coin and paper. The male was viewing a movie and would come to the counter and reach across the counter in an attempt to grab items for sale. The suspect was seen taking some money from the container before taking the container. CFS 19-110212
- 4600 block Alliance Way, on Dec. 1, between 4:40 and 4:53 a.m., two males were seen entering the unlocked vehicle. Once inside the suspects took cash and a wallet containing credit cards. One suspect wore dark pants, a two-tone jacket and white sneakers; the other male wore light color pants and jacket. CFS 19-110266
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
