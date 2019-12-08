Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 12700 block Pickett Court, on Nov. 20, between 9 and 9:21 p.m., while the tenants were sleeping, unknown person(s) entered the residence and went to the victim’s bedroom door and opened it. The victim was awake and noticed a light from a flashlight and heard a voice. The bedroom door closed, and the persons left. Nothing was taken. CFS 19-107023
- 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, on Nov. 20, between 7 a.m. and 9:01 p.m., someone broke the left rear window of the victim’s 2019 Kia Forte while the vehicle was parked at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Replacement cost is unknown. CFS 19-107031
- 11300 block Pintail Point, on Nov. 22, between 12:40 and 6 p.m., someone entered through a rear window, causing damage to the frame. Nothing appeared to be missing. CFS 19-107725
- 9700 block Becker Court, on Nov. 22, between 3 and 3:30 a.m., the citizen viewed the Ring doorbell camera and saw four or five males going to vehicles and pulling on the door handles. No vehicles were entered. CFS 19-107417
- ABC Stores, 10857 Tidewater Trail, on Nov. 22, between 6:44 and 6:49 p.m., three males entered, and one distracted the employee while the other two went to different aisles. One male took a bottle of Crown Royal Canadian Whisky valued at $17 and walked away. The other took a pint of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey valued at $12.99, and the other concealed a 750L bottle of Hennessey & Company Cognac valued at $39. They boarded a silver or white older sedan. The three are black, in their 20s, with short dreads, wearing sweatpants and hooded sweatshirts. CFS 19-107691
- Belk, 3102 Plank Road, on Nov. 22, between 3:35 and 4:15 p.m., a male entered the store and chose a pair of Nike sweatpants and a Nike sweatshirt valued at $110 and put them inside a J.C. Penney store bag. He picked a bottle of Versace cologne valued at $88, placed it in his pocket and went to an exit where he was stopped by the Loss Prevention Officer. The suspect dropped two bags and ran away. CFS 19-107640
- 9900 block Coventry Meadows Drive, on Nov. 22, between 1:57 a.m. and 4:31 p.m., someone entered the victim’s automobile and stole items from two family vehicles. From one vehicle a Garmin navigation 3.5-inch device was taken; it is valued at $100. From the other vehicle a 6-inch Garmin navigation device was taken. It is valued at $200. A microphone and bracket, a 50 LED light, three color diffusers, a Case Logic, three lenses, a tripod and a bag. A suspicious vehicle was seen; it was described as a four-door sedan moving and parked. The suspects are three persons wearing hoodies and were seen walking in driveways and checking doors. CFS 19-107650
- 9800 Coventry Creek Drive, between Nov. 22, 10 p.m. and Nov. 23, 11:30 p.m., someone entered the vehicle and took a set of keys. From another vehicle a wallet and a diaper bag were taken from the other family unlocked vehicle. The victim checked the area near the residence and found the items. CFS 19-107992
- Northern Tool & Equipment, 3609 Plank Road, on Nov. 23, between noon and 1 p.m., someone cut the security wire that was attached to a Milwaukee brand 18-volt Li-Ion grease gun valued at $229. CFS 19-107640
- Greenfield Assisted Living, 9300 Onyx Court, on Nov. 23, the victim placed a wallet on the bathroom sink, forgot it and left. When the victim returned, the wallet was there, less the $1,857. CFS 19-107884
- 700 block Shamrock Drive, on Nov. 23, between 11:50 a.m. and 9 p.m., someone broke a basement window of the residence while the victims were attending to their wedding, went to a closet and stole $8,500 from a white wedding bucket. CFS 19-108147
- 5800 block Massey Road, on Nov. 25, between 6 and 6:05 p.m., the victim received a phone call from a male that stated he was with the FBI and asked the victim for the Social Security Number, date of birth and the name of his bank. At that point the victim believed that it was a scam and hung up. The victim reported receiving nine phone calls, and he did not answer them.
- 6300 block Hot Springs Lane, on Nov. 26, between 12:59 a.m. and 1:41 a.m., someone threw an object through the rear window of the silver 2005 Ford 500. CFS 19-108679
- Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, on Nov. 26, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., someone took the victim’s cell phone while was in physical education class. The phone is a blue iPhone 10 valued at $749. CFS 19-108897
- 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Nov. 26, between 10:50 and 11:45 a.m., a male took the victim’s purse from a table behind the store counter then took the keys and put the purse back and left. The suspect went to the victim’s car and drove away. The vehicle is a gray 2013 Nissan Sentra four-door. CFS 19-108806
- 4400 block Hotchkiss St., on Nov. 27, between 2 and 3:29 a.m., someone entered the residence and took the keys to the victim’s automobile and drove it away. The vehicle is a beige 2008 Ford four-door, and it was parked on the driveway. CFS 19-109098
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
