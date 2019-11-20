Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 6274 Courthouse Road, between Nov. 5, 10:09 a.m., and Nov. 6, 10:33 a.m., two unknown males stayed around the game machines. One sat at the seat while the other stood to block the view of the cashier while the male was opening and taking the coins. Total loss is $773. No description of the males. CFS 19-102114
- Mount Hope Baptist Church, 6823 Harrison Road, between Nov. 5, 4:30 p.m., and Nov. 6, 7 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter from the 2002 Ford E350 van. It is valued at $115. CFS 19-102818
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Nov. 6, between 4:01 and 4:21p.m., a store vendor placed a black Verizon iPhone 7+ and black case and earphones down while setting the display. When the victim returned for it, it was gone. It is valued at $518. CFS 19-102158
- 10900 block Antelope Trail, between Nov. 6, 9 p.m., and Nov. 7, 3:36 p.m., someone entered the victim’s unlocked van and stole a safe containing money orders and cash valued at $1,500. CFS 19-102540
- 2000 Liberty Loop, between Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m., and Nov. 7, 8:14 a.m., someone stole the victim’s black .40 M&P Shield Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $470 and a mobile portable carry safe valued at $50. CFS 19-102317
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, on Nov. 7, between 4:34 and 4:40 p.m., the victim requested money back at the self-checkout station. The machine paid out the $60, and the victim forgot it. The video shows the female behind the victim taking the money. The victim asked if she saw the money, and she said she didn’t see anything. CFS 19-102573
- 3300 block Waverly Drive, on Nov. 7, between 11 and 11:30 p.m., an older model pickup passed by the victims’ residence with the radio very loud and then struck the victims' trash can and struck a mailbox, knocking it off the post and causing the post to lean and scattering mail along the ditch.
- 4500 block Alliance Way, between Nov. 7, 10:15 p.m., and Nov. 8, 7:21 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and stole a container of pepper spray, perfume and a $200 in gift cards. CFS 19-102710
- Belk Stores, 3102 Plank Road, on Nov. 8, between 1:43 and 2:05 p.m., four black females entered the store and split into two pairs. They pulled out shopping bags and began to put merchandise into bags. They collected about $573 in merchandise and left the store. They left in a small white hatchback type vehicle. CFS 19-102857
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3102 Plank Road, on Nov. 8, between 2:05 and 2:22 p.m., four black females entered the store carrying Macy bags and filled them with merchandise that they were grabbing. Three of them filled their bags and ran out of the store. The fourth stayed a couple of minutes longer, and she grabbed more as she ran out of the store. The cost of all they took is $2,506.16. They boarded a 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback and left. CFS 19-102851
- Bourbon Street Grille, 5933 Plank Road, on Nov. 10, between noon and 12:30 p.m., someone stole the victim’s white 2018 GMC Envoy Denali. It is valued at $10,000. CFS 19-103550
- 8000 block South Woods Drive, on Nov. 10, between 6:15 and 9:55 p.m., someone entered two family vehicles parked in the driveway. Nothing was taken from one vehicle. From the other vehicle less than $50 and a Kershaw pocket knife valued at $40 were taken. CFS 19-103727
- Giant Food Store, 5701 Plank Road, on Nov. 10, between 11:32 and 11:34 a.m., a male entered the store carrying a black bag, went to the cosmetics area and began to put cosmetics into the bag. He went toward an exit where an employee attempted to stop him from leaving, and the suspect dropped the bag and exited the store. He left in a gray Nissan Altima with Virginia plates. He wore a dark hoodie, blue jeans and dark baseball cap. CFS 19-103587
- 5400 block Heritage Hills Circle, between Nov. 10, 5 p.m., and Nov. 11, 2:47 a.m., someone entered the unlocked 2013 Mazda and took $5 from the center console. CFS 19-103799
- 8300 block Courthouse Road, between Nov. 10, 4 p.m., and Nov. 11, 6:30 a.m., someone stole a black and green UTV Arctic Cat, Model X100 Wildcat from the back of the utility trailer. The ramp was up and locked and the lock was cut off and the ramps were taken. The ramps and UTV is valued at $8,000. CFS 19-103976
- 4600 block Alliance Way, between Nov. 10, 8:30 p.m., and Nov. 11, 1 p.m., someone stole an XM Radio receiver from inside the white Nissan Versa SV. The radio is valued at $100. CFS 19-103813
- 10500 block of Circle One Drive, between Nov. 10, 6 p.m., and Nov. 11, 7 a.m., unknown persons threw objects at two upper floor windows breaking the glass. Property value is $200. CFS 19-103720
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Nov. 11, between 4 and 4:03 p.m., the victim was leaving the gas station, and while turning some of the tools fell out of the truck. The driver saw them on the street and turned around to recover them. The tools were not there. The tools are in a pouch and inside of an orange 5-gallon bucket and other smaller tools valued at $400. CFS 19-103898
- Spotsylvania Career and Tech Center, 6703 Smith Station Road, on Nov. 11, between noon and 4:48 p.m., someone attempted to enter the vehicle and damaged the door handle of the blue 2011 Ford hatchback. Damage is estimated at $150. CFS 103885
- Texas Roadhouse, 3940 Plank Road, on Nov. 11, between 5 and 11 p.m., someone scratched left side of the victim's black 2015 Mitsubishi 4-door hatchback on the left side driver’s door. CFS 19-104012
- 6100 block Sunny Meadows Drive, between Nov. 11, 4 p.m., and Nov. 12, 7 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and threw the contents of the glove box in the vehicle. Nothing was taken. CFS 19-104055
- 3200 block Cavalry Ridge Court, between Nov. 11, 5 p.m., and Nov. 12, 6:30 a.m., someone threw balloons filled with white paint inside at the roof shingles and siding of the home. Damage is $10,000. CFS 19-104042
- 3200 block Cavalry Ridge Court, between Nov. 11, 6 p.m., and Nov. 12, 7:30 a.m., someone threw baggies containing paint at the home, sidewalk and fence. Damage cost is estimated at $1,000. CFS 19-104049
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
