Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 9500 block Cameo St., between Oct. 29, 2 p.m. and Oct. 30, someone stole the rear license plate from the victims’ white 2009 Ford F150. The victim does not know where the plate was taken. Registration valued is $20. CFS 19-99490
- 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, someone used the victim’s SunTrust MasterCard/Debit card. The card was used once and the amount was $5.25. CFS 19-99955
- 10500 block Heather Greens Circle, on Oct. 30, between 4:08 and 4:29 p.m., unknown persons used the victim’s card in Waltham, Mass. and Seattle, Wash. CFS 19-99626
- 5800 block Piney Glade Road, the victim purchased three football tickets on Craigslist, and as soon as the suspect received the money, he hung up. CFS 19-100985
- Weis Stores, 10871 Tidewater Trail, on Oct. 30, between 2:12 and 3:53 p.m., a male took two 4-packs of Pinot Grigio from the shelf, placed them in the cart, removed and bagged the bottles then placed the empty cases back on the shelf. He left the store without paying. The value of the eight bottles is $50.48. The suspect left in a gold Buick with Virginia registration. CFS 19-99540
- 4400 block Hotchkiss St., on Oct. 30, between 3:31 and 4:38 p.m., someone stole the two registration stickers from the victim’s Ford F150 truck. CFS 19-99581
- 4300 block Boggs Drive, between Oct. 30, 5 p.m., and Oct. 31, 4:08 p.m., unknown person stole the propeller and the gearbox valued at $1,000 from the white 2005 Tracker Pontoon boat while moored at the Lake Anna marina. CFS 19-99953
- Home Goods, 3102 Plank Road, on Nov. 1, between 4 and 5:10 p.m., someone stole the victim’s wallet that was inside the victim’s purse. Two females bumped the victim’s store cart and started a conversation. The two suspects left, and when the victim noticed the wallet missing, the suspects were using the victim’s BB&T card. The females charged $2,000 at Best Buy. One of the suspects wore a leopard print scarf and was seen boarding a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse. CFS 19-100347
- 600 block Pleasants Drive, between Nov. 1, 12:01 a.m., and Nov. 2, 12:01 a.m., someone hacked into the victim’s Uber account and withdrew $93.54. It is unknown who is tapping into the account. CFS 19-100587
- 11300 block Irish Brigade Court, between Nov. 1 6 a.m., and Nov. 3, someone stole both Virginia license plates from the victims’ white vehicle. Registration value is $20. CFS 19-100948
- 11200 block Sandusky Court, on Nov. 2, between 8:20 and 8:40 p.m., two teenage males took four pumpkins from the victims’ front porch and threw two in front of the residence and threw the other two on the street. The incident was recorded, however, the two males had pulled their shirts over their heads to conceal their faces. Loss is $15. CFS 19-100783
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Industrial Park, on Nov. 2, between 10:56 and 10:57 a.m., the victim was in the self-check-out area and had requested $80 cash. The victim was distracted by a grandchild and moved away from the machine and forgot to take the cash. As another customer approached the machine, two black juveniles were close to the machine and the younger one went to the machine, grabbed the money and both left. They boarded a silver or gray Honda Pilot SUV with a black front quarter panel. The suspect appears to be 13- to 15-years-old, dark skin wearing all black sweats with “Adidas” in white on the front and white flip flops. He was accompanied by an older and taller light skin black male. CFS 19-100582
- Gabe’s, 3501 Plank Road, on Nov. 2, someone stole the front personalized license plate from the green 1999 Toyota 4-door pickup. Registration value is $1. CFS 19-100702
- Capitol Motors, 8608 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Nov. 2, between 3:58 and 4:19 p.m., an employee was photographing automobiles on the lot and placed the camera and case and four sets of car keys on top of a car and went inside the building. A couple pushing a baby stroller went toward vehicle with the camera, case and keys, and the male took and hid the items in the baby stroller, and they left. Total value is $2,000. CFS 19-100746
- 4900 block Orchard Ridge Drive, on Nov. 2, between 4:55 and 5:30 a.m., someone stole the victim’s gray 2006 Mercedes Benz while it was parked, unlocked and running. Two males were seen in the area. Vehicle is valued at $8,000. $300 cash was in the glovebox. CFS 19-100508
- Superior Wholesalers, 4603 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Nov. 3, 5:15 a.m., and Nov. 4, 5:36 a.m., two males were seen on the property via security cameras. One male had a license plate and put it on the rear of a burgundy 2005 Ford F350 Super Duty truck and the two left in the truck. The race of both thieves is unknown; they wore gray hoodies and gray sweatpants. The truck is valued at $17,000. CFS 19-101173
- Elias Auto Sales, 6241 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Nov. 3, 12:01 a.m., and Nov. 4, 9:18 a.m., someone stole a white 2005 Ford F350 King Ranch truck from the lot. The victim has the keys and the truck is valued at $11,000. CFS 19-101130
- MJ Tires Express, 5323 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Nov. 3, 6 p.m., and Nov. 4, 9:15 a.m., someone stole the catalytic converter valued at $1,500 from a customer’s white 2003 Ford E350 box truck while it was parked in front of the business. CFS 19-101134
- 11500 block Kingswood Blvd., on Nov. 4, between 9:53 and 10:41 p.m., the victim heard a car door slam in the area of the driveway and saw two males were breaking into the victims’ automobile. The victim yelled at them and the two males ran away. The vehicle was unlocked and nothing was taken. The suspects wore hoodies. CFS 19-101413
- 10600 block Bent Tree Drive, on Nov. 5, between 7:45 a.m. and 8 p.m., someone came on to the front yard and unplugged the Aspectek Ultrasonic Outdoor Animal Repellent and stole it. The device is used to keep cats off the front lawn. The outer covering wires were exposed and cut. The device is valued at $35. CFS 19-101835
- 12500 Lee Lake Drive, on Nov. 5, at 10:26 a.m., someone fired two BB’s at the home and struck the upper glass window pane of a bedroom. The cost to replace the pane is $200. CFS 19-101551
Your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
