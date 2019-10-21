Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
6800 block Teal Court, grand larceny from automobile, between Oct. 9
- , 5:30 p.m., and Oct. 10, 4:30 p.m., unknown person entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a black Samsung Galaxy S9 cellphone with a black Otterbox case. The phone is valued at $915, and the Otterbox is valued at $35. CFS 19-93430
- 11000 Leavells Road, grand larceny other, between Oct. 10, 5 p.m., and Oct. 11, 9:06 a.m., unknown persons stole merchandise valued at $1,038 from the victims’ farmers market site. Taken were 20 corn stalks, six Indian corn, 26 mum plants, 30 pumpkins, seven bales of straw, 20 pie pumpkins and six bumpkin pumpkins. CFS 19-93220
- Re-Tail, 3503 Lafayette Blvd., petit larceny shoplift, on Oct. 11, between 1:48 and 2:11 p.m., a man purchased an item and paid for it, Then he chose a Nintendo DS valued at $35 and placed it in a back trouser pocket and left without paying for it. Suspect is a black male, 40s, 5’6”, balding, with a goatee and wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and dark pants. CFS 19-93401
- 100 block Mansfield St., vandalism, between Oct. 11, 11 p.m., and Oct. 12, 8 a.m., someone punctured the two right side tires of the white 2015 Mitsubishi while it was parked in the driveway of the residence. The tires are valued at $300. CFS 19-93622
- 5000 block Lavelle Drive, petit larceny from automobile, on Oct. 14, between 10:26 and 10:52 p.m., the victim was in the front room and heard voices coming from the front of the residence. The victim went to check and found that someone had entered the unlocked work van and $8 was missing. CFS 19-94361
- 10900 block Deerfield Drive, petit larceny of automobile parts, on Oct. 14, between 4 and 4:15 p.m., someone stole both of the Virginia license plate renewal validation stickers. CFS 19-94248
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, fraud credit cards, someone used the victim’s prepaid Disability MasterCard to purchase merchandise totaling $400. CFS 19-93468
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
