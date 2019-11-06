Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- 6200 block Massaponax Drive, on Oct. 9, between 1 and 4:30 p.m., unknown person(s) uprooted and knocked down seven mailbox posts and a "guide line" for the blind victim to reach the mailbox. CFS 19-92718
- 3200 block Cavalry Ridge Court, vandalism between Oct. 10, 10 a.m. and Oct. 11, 10:05 a.m., someone threw a bag containing white paint on the roof and on the driveway of residence. CFS 19-93234
- 5900 block Danielle Drive, breaking and entering, on Oct. 15, between 6:30 and 8 p.m. unknown person(s) broke into the residence and stole an assortment of rings, watches and other jewelry valued at $45,000, three credit cards and a Mavic Air Drone. CFS 19-94719
- Target Stores, 9785 Jefferson Davis Highway, on Oct. 15, between 2:02 and 3:52 p.m., two females picked clothing and put it in a gift bag. They went to the self-checkout section and one female was seen scanning a few items and placing the other items inside a bag. As they exited they were stopped by the Loss Prevention agent. The females were uncooperative, left the merchandise and threatened to cut the agent. Both females are black between 45 to 50 years and between 230 to 250 pounds. One had short, curly hair with black and blond colors, and wore a green and black pajama-type pants; the other black female wore a red tank top, blue and black athletic tights and had a leopard print hair dress. CFS 19-94609
- 5205 Mudd Tavern Road, on Oct. 15, between 8:55 and 9:15 p.m., the victim was selling an XBOX One S, three controllers and five video games for $300 and met a buyer at McDonalds. The victim was paid with three $100 bills that were marked “For Motion Picture Use Only.” Suspect is a dark complexion black male, with tattoos, and wearing a construction type jacket. The vehicle he boarded is a gray or purple Honda CR-V. CFS 19-94742
- 11500 block Arrow Head Court, vandalism, on Oct. 15, between 9 and 9:05 p.m., someone threw an egg at the tailgate of the victim's black Toyota Tacoma, and the roof and a dormer window siding were egged. The victim washed the egg off the tailgate. CFS 19-94830
- 100 block Mansfield St., vandalism, between Oct. 15, 10 p.m., and Oct. 16, 8:40 a.m., someone slashed the left rear tire of the victim's 2015 Mitsubishi. The tire is valued at $150. CFS 19-94827
- 9500 block Timberlake Road, fraud, on Oct. 17, between 3:36 and 4:11 p.m., the victim made contact with someone wanting to buy the victim's phone. The victim agreed to send the phone, and the buyer would send the money after checking the phone, but he did not. The victim had issues with PayPal trying to collect the money. The phone is a black Galaxy S10 Plus valued at $830. CFS 19-95336
- 7700 block Robert E. Lee Drive at Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 4 p.m., and Oct. 18, 7 a.m., unknown person went on the construction site and stole four spools of Romex totaling 14,250’ valued at $3,191, three drills valued at $1,170, a knife $20, and a hammer $20. CFS 19-95525
- 7700 block Robert E. Lee Drive at Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 4 p.m., and Oct. 18, 7 a.m., unknown persons cut the lock from a locked container and stole Stihl concrete saw, a Rigid power head, Milwaukee hammer drill, and a Minkota hand tamper. Collectively, the tools are valued at $4,800. CFS 19-95516
- 8700 block Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 7 p.m., and Oct. 18, 9:10 a.m., unknown persons stole three large rolls of copper wire valued at $5,000. CFS 19-95553
- 8700 block Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 7 p.m., and Oct. 18, 8:49 a.m., unknown persons stole copper pipe valued at $7,000, a pipe cutter valued at $250. A bucket of hand tools valued at $600, copper fittings $1,000, three DeWALT tools: an impact drill $200, a power drill $250 and a skill saw $200. CFS 19-95550
- 8700 block Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 7 p.m., and Oct. 18, 8:36 a.m., someone stole a Makita sawzall, two same brand skill saws and miscellaneous sizes of copper pipe. Total value is $775. CFS 19-95538
- 1000 block Keswick Drive, grand larceny, between Oct. 17, 7 p.m., and Oct. 18, 8:21 a.m., unknown persons stole a cordless DeWALT Saw-all valued at $250, 2 DeWALT 18-volt batteries and chargers valued at $250 each, a Craftsman battery and charger valued $75, a Predator 2,000-watt generator valued at $700 and miscellaneous hand tools valued at $300. All tools are inscribed with WBPC on them. CFS 19-95512
- Poco Loco, 5414 Mudd Tavern Road, petty larceny, between Oct. 17, 11 p.m., and Oct. 18, 10 a.m., someone cut the catalytic converter from the victim’s 2003 Ford work van while it was parked on the lot. Value of the converter is $300. CFS 19-95568
- Giant Food, 5701 Harrison Road, between Oct. 18, 7 p.m., and Oct. 20, 8 p.m., someone stole two batteries from the company owned tractor trailer. The batteries are valued at $800. CFS 19-96340
- 9600 block Mercer Court, assault, on Oct. 20, the victim was exiting the vehicle when a male approached, made body contact with the victim and showed the victim a firearm on his hip and told the victim not to move. The victim told the suspect that the spouse is a police officer, and the suspect ran away. He is described as Hispanic with an accent. He boarded a black Honda and left at a high rate of speed. CFS 19-96164
- 5900 block Marye Road, breaking and entering, on Oct. 21, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m., someone broke into the residence by damaging a back door. Once inside, the suspect went to the bedroom and took jewelry from the wooden jewelry box. Missing is a wedding band with diamonds, a Pandora bracelet with charms and a white gold three diamond pendant necklace. CFS 19-96599
- 9900 block Matti Hill Court, shoot into dwelling, on Oct. 21, between 1:12 and 1:16 a.m., unknown persons fired more than 32 shotgun rounds striking two townhouse type residences. The residents remained inside during the shootings. After a few minutes the vehicle left at a high rate of speed, and witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model sedan white Honda or Elantra. Suspect is a black male wearing a 4-D hoodie and a black jacket and was seen outside of the vehicle. The victims are new tenants. CFS 19-96386
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, between Oct. 22, 11:34 p.m., and 11:37 p.m., a male went to the beer cooler, took a case of beer, exited the store and sped away in a 2000 Ford Excursion. The Miller Lite beer is valued at $16. CFS 19-97073
- 300 block Albany St., petit larceny, on Oct. 22, between 5 and 6 a.m., an unknown person entered the unlocked red 2001 Ford Mustang and took $6 in change and a black Samsung Galaxy S4 cell phone valued at $40. CFS 19-96890
- 11700 block Way, petit larceny, on Oct. 22, between 12:01 and 7 a.m., someone entered the unlocked vehicle and tossed the contents of the glove compartment and the center console. The only item taken is the victim's Wells Fargo Bank Checkbook. CFS 19-97053
- 200 block Albany St., larceny from vehicle, between Oct. 22, 10 p.m., and Oct. 23, 7a.m., someone entered the victim's unlocked Chevrolet Suburban and stole shoes: Red Jordan size 5 and size 12 and a white pair of Air Force 1 size 10. Collective price for the shoes is $290. CFS 19-97299
- Abberly Village Construction Site, 4900 Allertow Road, grand larceny, between Oct. 22, 6 p.m., and Oct. 23, 9:53 a.m., unknown persons broke into three buildings on the Oxford properties. The Oxford office trailer door was damaged; it is estimated at $300. D&M Electrical-38 work tools, guns, saws, harnesses, tinkle gun, glue guns, nail pouches and extension cords, valued at $5,540. Velocity Construction of Virginia, a container door was damaged and the cost is $1,000. A mini excavator was used to tear off the back door of the storage trailer. CFS 19-97099
- 11100 block Gander Court, steal from a vehicle on Oct. 23, between 12:01 and 12:06 a.m., someone entered the victim's vehicle and stole an iPod and a pair of Ray-Ban glasses valued at $180; the iPod is valued at $200. CFS 19-97266
- Sprint, 10035 Jefferson Davis Highway, grand larceny shoplift, on Oct. 23, between 2:28 and 2:30 p.m., three males entered and two went to a phone display case. The two disconnected and took a blue Samsung S10+ and a silver Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Both phones are valued at $1,099.99. The three males are black. One is 6’2”, skinny with short dreads with bleached tips, wearing a black and gold shirt and black jeans. The second male has light color dreads, a beard and wore a black North Face hoodie or jacket. The third male wore a black hoodie with “Nirvana” in yellow on the front and a yellow smiley face on the back, and he wore black and yellow sneakers. CFS 19-97213
- 7700 Old Robert E. Lee Drive, larceny, on Oct. 23, between 5:15 a.m., and 7:55 p.m., unknown persons went on the victim's property and stole $80 worth of Halloween decorations. CFS 19-97281
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, fraud on Oct. 23, between 1 and 5:35 p.m., the victim applied for a loan over the internet and was approved by Lending Club Group. The victim was sent $900 and told to place the money on gift cards and to send the cards back as proof that he would pay the bills on time. Then the fraudster would send $2,223 for insurance purposes to the victim's account. The victim felt that something wasn’t right and that it was a fraud. It was. CFS 19-97253
- 4240 Plank Road, vandalism, on Oct. 23, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m., the victim parked the black 2016 Kia for an hour, and when the victim returned there were long scratch marks on the driver’s side door panel of the vehicle. CFS 19-97102
- 6000 block Cathedral Road, steal from automobile, between Oct. 23, 9 p.m., and Oct. 24, 7:36 a.m., someone siphoned most of the tank full of gasoline from the 2006 Ford Mustang. CFS 19-97358
- 5200 block Calvert Court, steal from vehicle, between Oct. 23, 6 p.m., and Oct. 24, 9 a.m., someone took the front license plate from the victim’s vehicle. CFS 19-97513
- ABC Store, 5055 Jefferson Davis Highway, shoplift, on Oct. 26, between 6:52 and 6:55 p.m., a black male picked a bottle of Christian Brothers liquor valued at $6.49 and placed it in a pants pocket. He then went to another aisle and took a bottle of Paul Masson valued at $6.99 and placed it in another pocket. He went to the counter and changed money for a $20 bill and left. He was wearing tan pants, a green shirt and a black hat. CFS 19-98283
- 6100 block North Danford St., fraud, between Oct. 26, 8 a.m., and Oct. 27, 3:10 p.m., someone used the victim's Visa debit card and Chipotle account. The suspect four buys from Chipotle total $154.67. The card has a Chipotle account attached to the debit card. The purchases were delivered to an address in Saint Paul, Minn. CFS 19-98497
- Lovely Nails, 10817 Tidewater Trail, counterfeit, on Oct. 27, between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., a female had full set of polished and glow-in-the dark nails and attempted to pay with a $100 counterfeit bill. The female stated she was given the bill by her boyfriend and would wait outside. She stayed then walked away. The female is black; she wore a pink Adidas zip up, gray leggings and a black du rag. CFS 19-98494
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, vandalism, on Oct. 27, between 11:55 a.m. and 12:10 p.m., the victim parked the white 2012 White Kia Forte and went to the store. When the victim returned to the vehicle, the hood, the right side and the top of the trunk were scratched. Damage is estimated at $2,000. CFS 19-98470
- Robert E. Lee Elementary School, 7415 Brock Road, fraud, on Oct. 28, between noon and 3 p.m., someone used the victim’s BB&T credit and debit card numbers and the statement of charges appeared on the victim’s work computer. CFS 19-99215
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, grand larceny, on Oct. 28, between 2:07 and 2:13 a.m., a male placed three televisions from a stack and put them in a cart and then exited the store without paying for them. The sets are 32” Element brand valued at $297 each. The suspect is a black male wearing a blue shirt. CFS 19-98879
- 11000 block Taney Drive, breaking and entering, on Oct. 29, between 9:32 and 9:39 p.m., unknown persons kicked the front door in an attempt to gain entry. The door did not open and the suspects ran away. Two males were seen nearby running away. The tenants were home. Damage to the door is $300. CFS 19-99310
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
