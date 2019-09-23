Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Courthouse Road, between Sept. 10, 6 p.m., and Sept. 11, 9:30a.m., a white male and female purchased merchandise totaling less than $25 and paid with a counterfeit $20 and a good $5. CFS 19-82837
- 5600 block Acree Ave., petit larceny, on Sept. 11, between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., someone stole both license plates of the 1999 Chrysler Sebring while it was parked at the residence. CFS 19-83051
- 6900 block Wild Turkey Drive, vandalism, on Sept. 11, between 2 and 6:15 a.m., someone scratched the left front and left rear automobile doors. The right side doors had scratches too. All scratches were very lightly made. CFS 19-82955
- Dollar General, 10600 Spotsylvania Ave., on Sept. 12 between 4:21 and 4:30 p.m., a female attempted to purchase two gift cards with two counterfeit $100 bills. When told about the bills, she asked for the counterfeit bills and said she did not want to get the family member who gave her the currency in trouble and left the store. She is black, 30, with braids and wearing a white T-shirt and light-color pants. CFS 19-83345
- 9200 block Harvest Oak Drive, fraud, on Sept. 13, between 5:19 and 6:58 p.m., several credit card companies contacted the victim regarding someone using some of the victim’s card account numbers. The companies were able to stop the transactions. CFS 19-83752
- Lisa’s Finders Keepers, 2606 Lafayette Blvd, grand larceny, on Sept. 13, between 12:55 and 9:15 a.m., someone stole a vintage green and white Schwinn Racer bicycle from in front of the business. It is valued at $150. CFS 19-84047
- 4100 block Glouster Lane, vandalism, on Sept. 13, between 12:01 and 7a.m., someone fired a firearm from inside the unlocked vehicle. The projectile penetrated the right rear door and passed thru the door glass and the door. CFS 19-83757
- 12300 block Gaslite Court, vandalism, between Sept. 13, 8:15 p.m., and Sept. 14, 7:18 p.m., someone threw raw eggs at the residence. The residence is located at the bottom of a hill and the road overlooks the house. The motorists pitch the eggs from the roadway to the house. CFS 19-84095
- 3600 block Morning Glory Drive, grand larceny, between Sept. 13, 9:27 a.m., and Sept. 15, 10:17 a.m., the victim received an e-mail from a friend asking the victim to give a gift of $300 on iTunes gift cards as a birthday gift. The victim complied and after sending the card numbers the victim received another e-mail asking for an additional $500. The victim realized that it was a scam and did not reply. CFS 19-84261
- 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, petit larceny, on Sept. 14, between 1 and 2 p.m., the victim was assisting at an event at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and placed a purse with others. The purses were moved to another nearby location, and when the victim went for the purse, it was not there. In the purse was a wallet, keys and a debit card. The purse is brown leather and is valued at $30. 19-84011
- Sheetz, 8533 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny, on Sept. 15, between 9:19 and 9:21 p.m., three black males went to the beer cooler. One male took a case of Bud Light beer valued at $17.49. Another male took a case of Corona beer valued at $22.39, and the other male took two 12-packs of Corona beer valued at $31.58. They left without paying in an early model 2000 Dodge Caravan. The first suspect is short and heavy set, bald, 40s; the second suspect is in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and light pants; the third is in his 20s with facial hair, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. CFS 19-84400
- 5800 block E. Copper Mountain Drive, grand larceny, between Sept. 15, 7:45 p.m., and Sept. 16, 6 p.m., someone entered the open garage and stole a girls red Trek 18 Marlin 5 bicycle valued at $600 and left a small blue and black BCA SC20 bicycle. CFS 19-84680
- 8900 block Boulevard of the Generals, fraud, on Sept. 16, between 5:56 and 7:56 p.m., the victim was on the internet speaking to someone believed from the victims’ home mortgage company and was on-line to make the final home mortgage payment. When the victim was asked the victim sent the $ 7,120.79. Later the true mortgage company notified the victim that the money was not received. CFS 19-84714
- 6800 block Plantation Forest Drive, fraud, between Sept. 16, 12:01 a.m., and Sept. 17, 7:58 p.m., someone opened a Capital One bank account using the victims’ personal information and transferred $3,000 from the victims’ account to the suspects’ account. CFS 19-85062
- 9119 Dean Ridings Lane, fraud, on Sept. 17, between 3:34 and 4:13 p.m., someone used the victim’s online account to make a $385.40 and other purchases with Pay Pal. The charges made are $15.74, and $20.88. CFS 19-85030
- FASA Soccer Fields, 10200 Elite St., grand larceny, on Sept. 17, the victim placed a cell phone on a picnic table near the soccer fields while the victim played against another team. When the victim retuned for the phone it was not there. It is a black Apple iPhone 7 and was in an Otter Box case. It is valued at $400. CFS 19-85093
- Walmart, 10001 Southpoint Parkway, petit larceny, on Sept. 17, between 7:20 and 9:20 p.m., a female took nine CDs and two HD DVDs and concealed them. When she was about to leave the store, she was stopped by the Loss Prevention Agent. She ran away and boarded a blue Honda Civic with temporary registration. She is white, 40s, and wore a uniform similar to that of a mall tavern. CFS 19-85114
- 5600 block Steeplechase Drive, on Sept. 17, 8:15 a.m. and 3:21 p.m., someone stole the license plate validation stickers from both plates of a gray Ford Ranger. The stickers expire on Dec. 31, 2020. CFS 19-85006
- Morton’s Power Equipment, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway, grand larceny, on Sept. 17, between 5 and 5:20 p.m., someone stole the motor from a 20-year-old Stihl chain saw that was in the bed of the victim’s truck and left the other parts of it. Also taken was a rented Stihl saw, serial number 183383351, valued at $500. CFS 19-85080
Remember your phone call, web tip or P3 app tip can make a difference. Call Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822. Or visit spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org or p3tips.com with information. Rewards up to $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.