Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:
- Selectos Latin Market, 3810 Jefferson Davis Highway, petit larceny from building, between Sept. 3, 9:45 p.m. and Sept. 4, 6:38 p.m., the victim was in a hurry and forgot a purse. When the victim returned for it, the restaurant was closed and returned for it on the following day. The purse was returned to the victim and was inventoried. Missing is the victim’s zebra striped wallet valued at $20, some personal papers, a Wells Fargo debit card and a Rio Car Wash card valued at $50. CFS 19-80529
- 7–11 Store, 11119 Gordon Road, grand larceny from building, on Sept. 4, between 6:30 p.m. and Sept. 5, 8:27 a.m., someone stole the victim’s cell phone while at work. It is valued at $1,300. CFS 19-80738
- Unmentionables, 3940 Plank Road, petit larceny shoplift, on Sept. 6, between 10:44 and 10:55 p.m., a male and a female entered and were looking at the merchandise, and they appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Later, the employee noticed that three sex toys were missing. The total value is $317.99. CFS 19-81542
- Firestone, 9600 Jefferson Davis Highway, grand larceny automobile, between Sept. 6, 5 p.m. and Sept. 7, 10 p.m., someone stole the victim’s silver 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup with Virginia registration. It is valued at $3,000, had been repaired and was parked outside. CFS 19-81869
- Sheetz, 9825 Hospital Blvd., armed robbery, on Sept. 7, between 1:25 and 1:29 p.m., the victim was in the parked vehicle and was approached from the rear by a male. He pointed a firearm and asked for the keys to the vehicle. The victim offered the male $55 instead, and he took it and ran away. He is described as a black male, about 28 years old, 6’2”, bald head, wearing brown sun glasses, gray sweat pants and a black jacket with bleach stain on the right shoulder. CFS 19-81552
- 12000 block Falcon Ridge Drive, petit larceny shoplift, on Sept. 7, between 9:43 and 11:05 a.m., unknown persons entered the victim’s Dodge Ram truck and took a Vera Bradley coin purse valued at $20, $5 inside the purse, a movie theater card having $25 credit and three fast food gift cards each valued at $5. The other vehicle is a 1999 Mazda. Items taken are a 10–12-inch knife valued at $35. Both vehicles were unlocked. CFS 19-81494
- 12700 block Norwood Drive, petit larceny from automobile, on Sept. 7, someone entered the unlocked GMC pickup and took a black leather wallet valued at $50, containing 23 credit cards and a medical identification card. Other items taken from the vehicle are valued at $100. CFS 19-81510
- 10200 Ravens Court Drive, petit larceny from automobile, on Sept. 7, between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m., someone entered the unlocked 2002 Subaru and took a pocket knife, lighter and a phone charger. Value is $36. CFS 19-81631
- 200 block Wyatt Drive, petit larceny from automobile, between Sept. 7, 6 p.m. and Sept. 8, 6:30 a.m., the victim left the 2016 Lexus unlocked, and someone entered it and stole two Bank of America cards, a Victoria’s Secret card, driver’s license and $20. CFS 19-81776
- Papa John’s Pizza, 3940 Plank Road, grand larceny automobile, on Sept. 8, between 11:58 a.m. and 12:04 p.m., someone stole the victim’s unlocked silver 2005 Dodge Neon from the rear of the store. It is valued at $4,000. CFS 19-81848
- 7–11 Tidewater Trail, petit larceny shoplift, on Sept. 8, between 5:30 and 5:40 p.m., a white male took two cans of Stella Artois beer valued at $5.27 and put them down the front of his pants and then picked a strawberry ice cream bar valued at $1.03 and put it in a pocket and left the store in a dark GMC Yukon. CFS 19-81948
- 7–11 Tidewater Trail, petit larceny shoplift, on Sept. 8, between 8:05 and 8:09 p.m., three black females entered and went in different directions; each took one item. Taken is a 24-ounce fruit punch valued at $1.22, and a 20-ounce Zero Coke valued at $1.22. One female did not take anything. They boarded a black Ford SUV with Virginia registration. CFS 19-81927
