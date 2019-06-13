Two dogs were killed Wednesday during an incident in Spotsylvania County in which the dogs seriously injured a young woman and bit one of the deputies who had come to her aid, police said.
Sheriff's Capt. C.A. Carey said deputies went to Stonewall Estates subdivision off Old Plank Road about 4:30 p.m. after receiving calls about a woman being attacked outside her residence on Stonewall Lane. The dogs were still mauling the woman when deputies arrived, he said.
Carey said that as deputies intervened, at least one of the dogs attacked a deputy, biting the deputy on the upper leg and causing a significant wound. Both dogs were shot by authorities and later died after being taken to an animal hospital.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was rushed to a hospital and had emergency surgery, Carey said. She was still in the hospital Thursday morning. An infant inside the home at the time of the attack was not harmed.
The injured deputy received staples to close his wounds, Carey said. He was released from a hospital Wednesday night.
The large dogs were described as Cane Corsos, or Italian mastiffs. They lived at the same residence as the woman, though Carey said he wasn't sure if they belonged to her or someone else.
Carey also said he wasn't sure if there were more than two dogs involved in the incident.
The entrance to the subdivision was closed for about an hour as the Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and rescue workers tended to the wounded.