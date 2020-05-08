A man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in Spotsylvania County involving a scooter earlier this year was apprehended Thursday night in Washington, police said.
Michael Malik Ross, 36, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals about 9 p.m., Spotsylvania Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said. Ross tried to elude authorities by going through a window, Scott said, but was taken into custody.
Ross is charged with felony hit and run. The charge stems from a March 8 incident on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania in which 26-year-old county resident Jason Ahinful was killed.
According to police and court records, Ahinful was heading west in the area of Route 3 and Salem Church Road early that morning when his Tao Tao scooter was struck from behind by what police later determined to be a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Ross.
The vehicle and its driver were gone when police and rescue workers arrived. Ahinful was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that day.
Police received information that a county repair shop owner had been contacted shortly after the incident and asked to repair damage to a Hyundai Genesis. Police examined the vehicle and found damage consistent with what was found at the crash scene, court records state.
The car was purchased by a Washington man at Alpha Motorsports in Spotsylvania, Deputy R. Wahl learned. But court records state that the investigation showed that Ross, an acquaintance of the owner, had the vehicle on March 8.
An initial court appearance for Ross was held Friday in Washington.
