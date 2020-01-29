The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that a county middle school student recently used social media to threaten to shoot another student at school, court records show.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, the threat was posted on Snapchat on Jan. 16. The juvenile allegedly posted that he was going to shoot another juvenile “when he returned to school.”
Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said the school is Battlefield Middle School and confirmed that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported threat.
The boy who allegedly made the threat later showed up at the school with brass knuckles. The weapon was confiscated and no one was injured. The victim’s mother had forwarded the threats to police and the school administration by then.
The affidavit does not state why the boys were at odds or list any exact ages.
Deputy D.A. Setlock wrote that the accused boy denied any knowledge of the threat, but numerous other juveniles told Setlock that the boy had indeed posted the threat.
The search warrant allows police to search all activity associated with the boy’s Snapchat account between Jan. 14 and 21. The potential charge being investigated, “threats of death or bodily injury,” is a Class 6 felony in Virginia that carries a maximum penalty of five years for adults or juveniles charged as adults.
